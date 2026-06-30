Focus Features Releases First Trailer for Robert Eggers’ ‘Werwulf’ | WATCH

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp star in Robert Eggers' latest historical horror film, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

*Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for “Werwulf,” offering audiences a first look at director Robert Eggers’ latest foray into historical horror.

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The film, which opens in theaters on Dec. 25, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp.

Set in 13th-century England, “Werwulf” follows a remote community terrorized by a mysterious creature stalking the fog-covered countryside. As fear spreads, local folklore begins to take on a terrifying reality for the villagers.

Eggers wrote the screenplay with longtime collaborator Sjón. The pair previously worked together on the 2022 film The Northman. The new feature continues Eggers’ string of period horror films, which includes “The Witch,” “The Lighthouse,” “The Northman” and “Nosferatu.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Man in director Robert Eggers’ WERWULF, a FOCUS FEATURES release.

Credit: Rory Mulvey / © 2026 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

“Werwulf” also marks another collaboration between Eggers and Focus Features following “Nosferatu,” which became both a critical and commercial success.

In addition to Taylor-Johnson, Dafoe and Depp, the cast includes Jack Morris, Jan Bijvoet, Ritchi Edwards and Bodhi Rae Breathnach.

Eggers, Sjón, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Garrett Bird are producing the film, while Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus serve as executive producers. Watch the official “Werwulf” trailer above.

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