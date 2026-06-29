‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ Drops First Trailer Ahead of Holiday Release

Paramount's new trailer previews Red's toughest challenge yet ahead of the film's December release.

*Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for “The Angry Birds Movie 3,” offering fans an early look at the animated sequel ahead of its theatrical debut on Dec. 23, 2026.

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The preview teases a new adventure for Red, voiced by Jason Sudeikis, as the famously short-tempered bird faces what the studio describes as his toughest challenge yet: fatherhood. Along with navigating family life, Red once again finds himself in the middle of a mission to save the world.

John Rice directs the third installment from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. Producers include John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor and Namit Malhotra.

Several returning cast members reprise their roles in the sequel, including Sudeikis, Josh Gad and Danny McBride. The film also features an expanded ensemble that includes Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson, Lily James and Keke Palmer.

The franchise began with 2016’s “The Angry Birds Movie,” an animated comedy based on Rovio Entertainment’s popular video game series. Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly directed the original film, which featured voice performances from Sudeikis, Gad, McBride, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Sean Penn, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Hader and Peter Dinklage.

Sony Pictures released the first film in May 2016. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie earned more than $352 million worldwide against a reported $73 million production budget.

A sequel, “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” followed in 2019. Now, seven years later, the birds are returning to theaters for another big-screen adventure during the 2026 holiday season. Watch the new trailer above.

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