Detroit Gas Station Shut Down After Undercover Probe Uncovers Guns, Marijuana And Cash

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*Nearly $400,000 in cash, five guns and hundreds of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes were among the items seized from a Detroit gas station during a police investigation that began with a complaint involving minors.

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According to WXYZ, the Detroit Police Department’s Vice Unit searched the Citgo on E. 7 Mile Road near Schoenherr Street in late July. Investigators also recovered 17 THC vape pens and a stolen firearm, according to police.

The search followed a citizen complaint alleging the business was selling tobacco products to minors. Police conducted undercover operations before obtaining a search warrant for the location.

“We did get a buy where they actually sold to a minor,” Police Chief Todd Bettison said. He added that an undercover officer also purchased a pre-rolled marijuana cigarette during the investigation.

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An undercover officer also purchased a pre-rolled marijuana cigarette during the investigation, according to Bettison. The chief said the amount of cash and alleged contraband found inside the business raised concerns about what was happening at the location.

“That sounds like a stash house,” the chief said. “It sounds like a narcotics spot to me. This is not common.”

An employee at the station offered a different account, arguing that the business sells THCA products and does not sell them to children.

“We sell THCA, and everybody got it. Nobody’s selling to kids,” he said, arguing that THCA is comparable to CBD and is legally purchased through wholesalers.

Bettison pushed back on the employee’s explanation, suggesting his comments could point investigators toward other businesses allegedly involved in similar activity.

The shutdown comes as Detroit police continue targeting businesses accused of illegally selling tobacco, vaping and marijuana products. DPD says it has closed more than 30 smoke shops and roughly five gas stations over the past year.

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