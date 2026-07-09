‘Diarra From Detroit’ Season 2 Trailer Previews Bigger Mystery, Higher Stakes Ahead of July Premiere

Paramount+ previews Diarra Kilpatrick's acclaimed comedy-mystery as a routine furniture pickup spirals into another dangerous Detroit adventure.

*Paramount+ has released the first trailer for Season 2 of “Diarra From Detroit,” giving fans a preview of the next chapter in the acclaimed mystery-comedy before its return later this month.

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The eight-episode second season premieres Wednesday, July 29, with the first two episodes dropping on launch day. New episodes will then arrive weekly through Sept. 9.

The new trailer teases an even more ambitious season as Diarra, played by series creator and executive producer Diarra Kilpatrick, tries to put the chaos of the past behind her and enjoy a carefree summer. Those plans quickly unravel after what begins as a routine furniture recovery turns into the investigation of another violent crime, pulling her back into Detroit’s criminal underworld.

As the mystery unfolds, Diarra finds herself infiltrating a secret society, searching for hidden treasure and trying to sort through an increasingly complicated romantic life while chasing answers.

(L-R): Glynn Turman as Ron, Phylicia Rashad as Vonda, Shannon Wallace as Chris, Diarra Kilpatrick as Diarra, Chris Powell as Mac, and DomiNque Perry as Aja in season 2, episode 1, of Diarra From Detroit streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: BET/Paramount+

According to Paramount+, Season 2 raises the stakes with larger mysteries, sharper comedy and new twists for Diarra and her inner circle.

Kilpatrick returns alongside series regulars DomiNque Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark and Jon Chaffin. Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad and Harry Lennix also reprise their roles.

The new season expands its cast with a slate of guest stars that includes Method Man, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Shoniqua Shandai, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Chris “CP” Powell and Jude Demorest.

Kilpatrick created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris and Miles Orion Feldsott, who also returns as showrunner. BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society produce the series.

The show’s first season earned strong reviews for blending comedy, crime and distinctly Detroit-centered storytelling. It landed on several year-end “best of” television lists, including those from Deadline, Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter. The series also received multiple NAACP Image Award and Independent Spirit Award nominations, while Kilpatrick won a Gracie Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role.

Season 1 of “Diarra From Detroit” is currently streaming on Paramount+, giving viewers a chance to catch up before the second season debuts on July 29.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Kenya Barris Joins Forces with Diarra Kilpatrick for ‘Diarra From Detroit’

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