Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Sues Sheriff, Says Arrest Warrant Was Wrong

Alicia Brown alleges Fulton County issued an erroneous custody warrant and claims her estranged husband received preferential treatment from Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Alicia Brown mugshot

*Alicia Brown, the estranged wife of Atlanta radio personality Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan, is taking her increasingly complicated legal battle to federal court, suing Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and his office over the warrant that contributed to her dramatic arrest on Interstate 85.

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Brown’s lawsuit, filed Aug. 14 without an attorney, alleges the Fulton County warrant accusing her of interference with child custody was erroneous. She says a judge had granted her custody of her minor children less than two weeks before her July 6 arrest, and the Fulton charge was later dropped.

But Brown’s complaint goes further: She alleges Morgan received preferential treatment because of his relationship with Labat and is seeking communications and records that could shed light on what happened behind the scenes. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Brown Challenges the Fulton County Warrant

Brown was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop near the South Carolina state line after Hart County deputies received information about her vehicle.

Two children traveling with her were recovered unharmed.

According to WSB-TV, Brown had warrants from two separate jurisdictions: a Fulton County warrant for interference with child custody and Baltimore County, Maryland, warrants connected to a missing-child case dating to 2019.

That distinction matters.

Brown’s new lawsuit challenges the Fulton County warrant, not the separate Maryland case.

The complaint says the Fulton warrant was eventually recalled and no prosecution followed. Brown alleges her arrest violated her constitutional rights and caused emotional distress, reputational damage, financial losses and separation from her children. She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Big Tigger/YouTube screenshot

Big Tigger and Sheriff Labat Enter the Lawsuit

Brown also wants answers about communications involving Morgan and the sheriff’s office.

The complaint alleges Morgan had unusual access to Labat or members of his office during the couple’s contentious domestic proceedings and raises questions about whether Morgan communicated with law enforcement concerning Brown’s movements around the time of the I-85 stop.

Brown is seeking preservation of communications and jail records to determine whether government authority was improperly used against her.

Again, those are Brown’s allegations, not established findings of misconduct by Morgan, Labat or the sheriff’s office.

WSB-TV reported that it contacted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for comment about the lawsuit but had not received a response in its published report.

Alicia Brown – via theshaderoom screenshot

EURweb Previously Reported the Custody Order

The custody issue didn’t first emerge with this week’s lawsuit.

As EURweb previously reported, Morgan was arrested in June following Brown’s allegation that he pushed her during a May confrontation at their home, causing her to strike a door and suffer a facial injury.

Morgan has denied wrongdoing.

A judge subsequently issued a protective order restricting Morgan’s contact with Brown and the children while the case proceeded. Brown was also granted temporary custody of the couple’s minor children.

That history now becomes significant because Brown is arguing that her custody status should have been considered before the Fulton warrant was issued or executed.

The existence of a custody order, however, does not by itself establish that the warrant was unlawful. Brown’s federal case will have to establish the facts surrounding how it was obtained and maintained.

The Maryland Case Remains Separate

Brown’s July arrest also brought renewed attention to the disappearance of her daughter, Ailea Brown.

EURweb previously reported that Ailea disappeared from Reisterstown, Maryland, in May 2019 amid a custody dispute. She was 10 at the time. Ailea’s father, Durrell Williams, told WHUR after Brown’s July arrest that authorities were still searching for his daughter.

“So they haven’t located Ailea yet. They’re still searching,” Williams said. “She’s alive. She’s definitely alive, I can confirm that.”

Authorities had not publicly confirmed Ailea’s whereabouts. The two children found with Brown during the Georgia traffic stop were not Ailea, according to authorities.

That unresolved Maryland matter and Brown’s new federal lawsuit are separate cases — an important distinction amid a legal saga that has accumulated multiple arrests, allegations and court proceedings.

Brown now wants a federal court to determine whether Fulton County crossed the line.

And this time, she’s asking the court to look not only at the warrant that put her in handcuffs, but at who may have been communicating with the people behind it.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Child Custody-Related Warrant

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