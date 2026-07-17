‘TODAY’ Show Suspect Told Craig Melvin He Wanted to Call Him the N-Word | VIDEO

Newly released police allegations reveal what investigators say the suspect admitted after confronting the NBC "TODAY" co-anchor during a security breach that led to multiple hate crime charges.

Craig Melvin – screenshot

*Apparently, Andrew Tuelove got his wish – Newly released police allegations are providing a disturbing new look at the man accused of targeting NBC “TODAY” co-anchor Craig Melvin during a security breach at the network’s Rockefeller Plaza studios.

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According to a police narrative first reported by TMZ, Andrew Truelove allegedly admitted he had long wanted to direct a racial slur at a Black celebrity after confronting Melvin inside a restricted area near Studio 1A.

Police allege that after Melvin asked whether getting arrested was worth his actions, Truelove replied, “I always wanted to call a Black famous person the N-word.”

The alleged statement, documented in the police narrative, provides the clearest account yet of the suspect’s alleged intent during the confrontation.

Inside the Confrontation

According to investigators, Truelove entered the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and allegedly followed an NBC employee into an unauthorized area of the building.

One witness told police the suspect made his way into a secured vestibule before encountering Melvin near the bottom of a stairwell. Authorities allege Truelove called out Melvin’s name before asking where longtime “TODAY” weather anchor Al Roker was.

Police say Truelove then stepped toward Melvin and directed the racial slur at him, causing the journalist to fear for his safety. According to investigators, after Melvin asked whether that was really how he wanted to get arrested, the suspect allegedly replied, “I always wanted to call a Black famous person the N-word.”

Melvin immediately alerted security, and personnel quickly intervened before the situation escalated further. No physical altercation occurred, and no injuries were reported.

The confrontation happened near Studio 1A, the street-level home of the “TODAY” show, where the morning program broadcasts live from Rockefeller Plaza and regularly draws crowds of visitors outside the studio.

Andrew Truelove, accused of storming NBC's 'TODAY' show and attacking anchor Craig Melvin, was escorted out of an NYPD precinct. pic.twitter.com/LociKLXxbV — Thought Catalog (@ThoughtCatalog) July 17, 2026

Hate Crime Charges Filed

New York police arrested Truelove following Thursday’s incident.

He has been charged with hate crime burglary, hate crime menacing, hate crime criminal trespass and harassment. Officials also said a preliminary search did not uncover any weapons.

Authorities identified Truelove as a man with a criminal history and several pending cases in New York courts. Investigators have not indicated whether any of those previous matters are connected to the NBC incident.

The allegations contained in the police complaint have not been tested in court, and Truelove is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

NBC Reviews Security Procedures

NBC confirmed that an individual entered an unauthorized area near Studio 1A before approaching Melvin.

“The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured,” the network said in a statement.

NBC added that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement while reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“‘TODAY’ and NBC take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously,” the statement continued. “We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

The incident has renewed attention on security at Rockefeller Plaza, where Studio 1A’s highly visible street-level location allows members of the public to gather outside the broadcast each weekday morning.

Craig Melvin Reassures Viewers

Melvin later reassured viewers and followers that he was unharmed.

“I’m doing just fine,” the veteran broadcaster wrote on social media, thanking those who reached out with messages of concern following news of the incident.

When “TODAY” returned Friday morning, Melvin briefly addressed the incident on air, telling viewers the suspect had been apprehended quickly and thanking NBC security and law enforcement for their swift response. He also said the show is cooperating fully with investigators as the case moves forward.

While the criminal case is still in its early stages, NBC says it is reviewing its security protocols as prosecutors move forward with the hate crime case. The allegations against Truelove remain unproven and will be tested in court.

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