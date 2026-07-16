‘TODAY’ Show Intruder Arrested After Allegedly Lunging at Craig Melvin, Yelling N-Word

The suspect allegedly bypassed security, searched for Al Roker and confronted the NBC co-anchor backstage before being taken into custody.

*A frightening security breach rattled NBC’s “TODAY” show Thursday morning after an intruder allegedly slipped past security, entered a restricted backstage area, and lunged at co-anchor Craig Melvin while shouting a racial slur, according to TMZ.

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Law enforcement sources told the outlet the man entered the building from the publicly accessible plaza outside NBC’s studios in New York City before making his way into employee-only areas. Authorities said the suspect was initially looking for longtime weather anchor Al Roker but allegedly turned his attention to Melvin after he was unable to locate him.

The suspect allegedly lunged at Melvin while yelling the N-word before staff members and security personnel quickly intervened. No injuries were reported.

Intruder Allegedly Reached Restricted Area

The incident reportedly unfolded around 9 a.m. ET after the man entered a stairwell and made his way backstage near the show’s dressing room area.

Investigators have not explained how the suspect bypassed multiple layers of security, but he reportedly reached one of the building’s restricted areas before being confronted. The man, described as a white male, was reportedly unarmed.

Security personnel detained him until police arrived and took him into custody. Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect or announced potential charges.

Photos from inside the studio showed Melvin surrounded by colleagues and staff members shortly after the confrontation as employees worked to secure the area.

Craig Melvin

Broadcast Continued Without Interruption

Despite the alarming backstage encounter, viewers watching “TODAY” never saw the disruption unfold.

Roughly 15 minutes after the incident, Melvin and Roker returned to the broadcast and continued the program without mentioning what had happened behind the scenes.

Video captured outside the studio later showed a significant police presence as officers responded to the incident.

The seamless return to the air underscored the professionalism of the show’s cast and crew, who kept the broadcast moving despite the frightening security breach.

NBC Security Faces New Scrutiny

The incident has raised questions about how an unauthorized individual was able to move from the public plaza into one of NBC’s restricted backstage areas without being stopped sooner.

Employees reportedly are seeking answers about how the man managed to follow one of the network’s most recognizable personalities deep inside the building before security intervened.

NBC has not publicly commented on the incident, and investigators have released few additional details as they continue examining how the breach occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine whether additional security measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents involving on-air talent and other employees.

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