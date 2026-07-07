Lil Wayne Split, SZA’s Autism Diagnosis and Marcellus Wiley Arrest Lead Entertainment & Sports News

Lil Wayne addresses his breakup, SZA shares a personal diagnosis, and new developments emerge involving Lance “Un” Rivera and Marcellus Wiley.

Lil Wayne and Madi Cannon – via Instagram

*A wave of celebrity headlines brought personal revelations, legal developments and lingering controversy into focus, with Lil Wayne confirming a breakup, SZA sharing a major health update, Lance “Un” Rivera responding to Jay-Z’s latest freestyle and former NFL star and sports broadcaster/podcaster Marcellus Wiley facing a domestic battery charge.

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Lil Wayne Confirms Breakup After Engagement Rumors

Lil Wayne says he is officially single after addressing months of speculation about his relationship with 23-year-old Madi Cannon.

While responding to recent controversy surrounding his “20 Years of Carter Classics” tour, the rapper clarified that he was never actually engaged. He said the pair “had a beautiful thing going,” but explained that he did not want to be “such a burden on such an amazing person.”

Engagement rumors first surfaced in May.

The breakup comes during a difficult stretch for Wayne’s tour. He missed the scheduled June 30 opening show in Maine, later citing migraines and concerns about seizure risk. Reports also noted that he attended Michael Rubin’s July 4 party instead of the postponed concert.

Wayne is next scheduled to perform in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 16, with the rescheduled Maine show set for July 28.

SZA Shares High Functioning Autism Diagnosis

SZA opened up about a deeply personal milestone by revealing that she was formally diagnosed with what she described as “Asperger’s / high-functioning autism” at age 36.

Posting on her private Instagram account, the singer reacted to the diagnosis by writing, “smarter than u nggs so stop playing in my face cause pattern recognition told me and I WILL get to the bottom if.”

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, also shared images of her diagnosis paperwork.

In the caption, she added, “pretty sure this is why I’m taking Ai so personally btw lol. And also why I’m in every comment section.”

The post quickly sparked conversation among fans following her decision to publicly discuss her diagnosis.

Lance “Un” Rivera responds to Jay-Z with an open letter after Jay-Z rapped about stabbing him in his Roots Picnic freestyle.



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/Youtube) pic.twitter.com/5UPb4vXxlF — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 5, 2026

Lance Un Rivera Questions Jay Z Freestyle Reference

Lance “Un” Rivera is speaking out after Jay-Z referenced their well-known 1999 stabbing incident during his viral freestyle at the 2026 Roots Picnic.

Speaking with The Art of Dialogue, Rivera said he was unimpressed by the lyric.

“I thought it was not one of the best bars that he’s had,” Rivera said.

He suggested the reference was tied to a broader promotional strategy.

“I think what people need to understand is that most of Jay-Z’s intentions are purely based on marketing rollouts. I was part of the rollout for the products that’s going out right now in the streets. So, I fell victim to that.”

Rivera also said he believes he has repeatedly become part of Jay-Z’s marketing campaigns over the years.

“I’m used over and over again in that capacity. From the beginning, it’s always been about marketing. I continue to be the joke,” he said.

He questioned why the decades-old incident continues to resurface.

“He talks about trauma, but what about my trauma? What about people who lived trauma? He keeps bringing it back up and back up.”

Jay-Z pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in 2001 in connection with the 1999 altercation. Rivera has previously said he hopes the incident can finally be left in the past.

Marcellus Wiley arrested – screenshot

Marcellus Wiley Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Former NFL player and sports commentator Marcellus Wiley was arrested over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, the 51-year-old was booked into the Orange County Jail on July 4 on a charge of domestic battery. As of Sunday morning, he remained in custody and was reportedly being held without bond.

Authorities have not released additional details about the alleged incident, including whether his wife, former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Annemarie Wiley, was involved.

Wiley played 10 NFL seasons after being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He later played for the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars before moving into sports media with ESPN and Fox Sports.

The arrest follows multiple civil sexual assault allegations that Wiley has publicly denied. Those allegations are separate from the domestic battery charge. Neither Wiley nor his representatives have publicly commented on the arrest.

This latest collection of entertainment headlines highlights how personal milestones, legal issues and long-running controversies continue to shape conversations around some of music, television and sports’ biggest names.

NewsBits – Lance ‘Un’ Rivera SZA Lil Wayne & Maddie Marcellus Wiley

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