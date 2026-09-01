Tyler Perry Launches Maxscene, New Theatrical Distribution Label

Tyler Perry (Getty)

*Tyler Perry Studios has created a new specialty division called Maxscene, designed to help independent filmmakers secure theatrical distribution for their work, Variety reports.

Antoinetta Stallings, Head of Development & Acquisitions at Tyler Perry Studios, will lead the new division. Stallings said the label responds to a gap she witnessed throughout her career in the film industry.

“I’ve spent my career working alongside filmmakers and watching incredibly talented storytellers struggle to find distribution for films that deserved to be seen,” she said. “That’s why launching Maxscene is such an exciting and necessary moment.

Perry said he aims to create “a home where independent filmmakers can build a career, not just release a movie.”

Tyler Perry attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Perry continued, “Maxscene gives creators the resources, support, and a path to distribution so their films have every opportunity to reach the audiences who may not have otherwise discovered them.”

The label’s name honors Perry’s mother, Maxine. “Everything I’ve built in my career carries my mother with it, and Maxscene is named in her honor,” the filmmaker said.

“My mother, Maxine, believed in me before anyone else did, and that belief is the reason I never stopped chasing this path. Maxscene exists to be that same source of belief for the next generation of storytellers,” Perry explained. “It’s about taking the confidence and encouragement she poured into me and paying it forward by championing filmmakers who need someone to believe in them, open the door, and help them reach the audience waiting on the other side.”

Maxscene is positioned as a long-term career resource for filmmakers with a singular creative point of view, rather than a one-off distribution deal.

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