Dyson’s New $500 Toothbrush Uses AI and Tiny Camera to Floss Your Teeth

*Dyson is putting a camera inside your toothbrush, using artificial intelligence to identify the spaces between your teeth that need extra attention.

The new Dyson CameraJet electric toothbrush features a 100,000-pixel macro camera and machine learning technology that detects interdental gaps in real time. When it spots one, the device can automatically shoot a targeted burst of mouth rinse into the space, combining brushing with precision cleaning.

Dyson calls the technology Gap Optical Targeting. It processes 28 images per second to track and predict the location of gaps, using a system trained on 470,000 dental images. The company says the technology is powered by 16 million lines of code.

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The CameraJet also connects to the MyDyson app, allowing users to see a live camera view while receiving feedback on their brushing. The app provides coverage maps and cleaning insights to help identify areas that may have been missed.

Privacy may be a concern for some users, but Dyson says the camera does not continuously record. According to the company, images are processed on the device or through the app and are not stored or shared. The camera is only active during live viewing or when the automatic jetting feature is being used.

Beyond the camera technology, the toothbrush features variable sonic oscillation and a dual-bristle head designed to clean along the gumline and remove surface stains. Dyson also says the device has undergone clinical testing for gum-health benefits compared with manual brushing.

All that technology comes with a hefty price.

The Dyson CameraJet costs $499.99 and comes in Ceramic Ultra Blue and Ceramic Pink. The system is designed to work with Dyson’s toothpaste and mouth rinse.

Dyson is betting consumers will pay a premium for a toothbrush that uses AI to make their daily dental routine more precise.

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