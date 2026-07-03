Druski-Hosted BET Awards Delivers Biggest Audience Growth in Years Across TV and Social Media

The annual awards show posted gains across television, streaming, social media and live events, making it BET's highest-rated ceremony since 2019.

*The 2026 BET Awards delivered its strongest performance in years, posting significant audience gains across television, streaming, social media and live events following a ceremony hosted by comedian Druski.

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According to BET, this year’s broadcast became the network’s highest-rated BET Awards among adults ages 18 to 49 since 2019. The ceremony also ranked as the No. 1 entertainment telecast on television for the day among that same demographic, excluding sports, per the news release.

Television viewership increased across BET and the event’s multi-network simulcast. BET reported 2.6 million total viewers across 12 Paramount networks, an 18% increase from the previous year, while viewership on BET alone climbed 22%. Among adults ages 18 to 49, impressions increased 50% on BET, with the strongest growth coming from younger women. Viewership among women ages 18 to 34 rose 106%, while women ages 18 to 24 increased 144%.

The show’s immediate encore also drew sharply higher audiences, with total viewers rising 168% compared with last year’s rebroadcast.

Online engagement reached new highs as well. BET said the awards show generated 9.3 million social media interactions, making it the most-discussed television program of the day across broadcast and cable. Day-of-show digital views jumped 187%, while engagements increased 232% year over year.

On X, #BETAwards remained the top-trending topic in the United States for 12 consecutive hours and trended worldwide for seven hours. The ceremony also ranked among Google’s five most-searched topics of the day.

BET’s red carpet livestream also experienced substantial growth, with YouTube views increasing 152% from last year and impressions rising 173%.

Beyond the televised ceremony, BET Experience drew more than 50,000 attendees across its weekend events in Los Angeles. Organizers said FanFest attracted more than 30,000 visitors over two days, while the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game recorded its largest crowd ever. The Hollywood Bowl concert featuring The Roots and Nas also sold out.

“The strength of the BET brand is that it lives at the very center of Black culture, and this weekend proved it once again,” BET President Louis Carr said in a statement. “When a brand stays this deeply connected to its community and commits to a show that truly resonates, growth follows everywhere, across television, social, digital, and live experiences.”

Executive producer Connie Orlando said the production team focused on creating an event that reflected the community it serves.

“Our team poured everything into a show built to honor the culture at the highest level,” Orlando said. “From the performances to the tributes to every moment in between, we set out to create a night that felt like home for our community, and to see it resonate this powerfully means everything.”

The annual ceremony was produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers alongside Orlando.

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