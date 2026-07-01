Chris Rock Praises Druski’s BET Awards Hosting Debut

The veteran comedian praised Druski's debut as host after the 2026 BET Awards.

Druski hosting 2026 BET Awards/YouTube screenshot

*Druski’s first turn as host of the BET Awards earned a glowing review from someone who knows the job well.

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Following the 2026 ceremony, Chris Rock sent the comedian a congratulatory text praising his performance. Druski later shared a screenshot of the message on his Instagram Story.

“Hey incredible. Best host ever. You officially retired me. Hats off your the best,” Rock wrote, Complex reports.

The compliment carried extra weight because Rock hosted the BET Awards in 2014, making him one of the few comedians to take on the role before Druski.

Druski as JAY-Z with Ice Cube at the 2026 BET Awards/screenshot

Druski made the most of his hosting debut by weaving several of his signature comedy characters and sketches into the live broadcast. He opened the show by reviving his viral megachurch pastor persona. One of the evening’s most talked-about moments came when he impersonated Jay-Z, poking fun at the rapper’s recent Roots Picnic appearance with an exaggerated afro.

Another segment transformed the stage into a mock “Coulda Been Records” audition. Later in the broadcast, Druski joked about Ray J’s recent health scare, after the singer revealed he had only months to live due to heart issues.

“Why you lie to us, man? I thought you was gon’ be dead,” Druski said. “I’mma get away from you, man. Ray J, you know that’s wrong, man. You lied to all of us! I was praying for you and everything. We was rooting for you!”

Although several of Druski’s comedy segments generated buzz online after the ceremony, it was Rock’s message that appeared to leave the biggest impression on the first-time host.

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