Druski Unveils ‘Joe’ Parody as ‘Michael’ Nears $1 Billion Worldwide | WATCH

The comedian unveiled a new sketch centered on Joe Jackson.

Druski as Joe Jackson/YouTube screenshot

*Druski made time during his hosting duties at the 2026 BET Awards to introduce fans to a new comedy character.

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The comedian and digital creator debuted a sketch titled “Joe” during Sunday’s ceremony. The parody draws inspiration from “Michael,” the blockbuster film about Michael Jackson, but shifts the focus to family patriarch Joseph “Joe” Jackson. Druski rolled out the hilarious clip as “Michael” continues to dominate theaters around the world.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film opened April 24 and has become one of the year’s biggest box office hits. Reports place the movie’s worldwide earnings at more than $911 million, with some estimates suggesting the total is approaching the $1 billion mark.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in MICHAEL biopic/screenshot

The biopic recently surpassed “Bohemian Rhapsody” to become the highest-grossing music biopic ever released. It also set new records for the largest worldwide opening weekend for a music biopic and the highest domestic earnings for a film in the genre.

Jaafar Jackson stars as his late uncle, Michael Jackson, in the film, which follows the singer’s rise to fame through 1988. The cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as attorney John Branca and Mike Myers as record executive Walter Yetnikoff.

The movie has continued to perform strongly overseas, topping box office charts in countries including South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. It has also become the year’s highest-grossing film in Brazil, while a continued run in Japan could push the film beyond the $1 billion milestone.

With “Michael” still drawing audiences worldwide, reports indicate Lionsgate is considering a sequel that will explore the later years of Jackson’s life. The King of Pop died in 2009 at age 50.

Watch Druski’s “Joe” trailer below.

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