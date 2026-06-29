Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor with Icon of the Year Honor at BET Awards | VIDEO

Taylor won four awards during the ceremony, while Lauryn Hill received a star-studded tribute.

Teyana Taylor at the 2026 BET Awards/YouTube screenshot

*Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards on Sunday, presenting Teyana Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award as Taylor capped one of the ceremony’s biggest nights.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Taylor collected four trophies during the show, including Best Actress, Video Director of the Year and the inaugural Fashion Vanguard Award. The wins recognized the singer, actor and director’s work across multiple areas of entertainment.

Jackson took the stage to introduce Taylor, praising her relentless drive and talents before presenting the honor. Taylor, caught off guard by the appearance, told the audience she had no idea Jackson would be presenting the award.

“They did not tell me Janet was coming,” Taylor said, per Yahoo Entertainment. “There will be no me without you.”

During another acceptance speech, Taylor reflected on the effort behind her success.

“I worked my a** off 20 years,” she said. “So I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance. I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude.”

The ceremony also celebrated Lauryn Hill, who received the Living Legend Icon Award. Before accepting the honor, Hill performed “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.” BET dedicated an extended tribute to the Grammy winner, featuring appearances from SZA, Doechii, Lizzo, Queen Latifah and Common.

Hill used her speech to acknowledge the artists who came before her.

“Thank you all the legends and all the greats who paved the road for all of us,” Hill said. “Let’s celebrate each other. Let’s honor each other. Let’s respect each other.”

Elsewhere during the show, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan and Olivia Dean were among those recognized with awards.

Check out the full list of winners below.

2026 BET Award Winners:

Viewers’ Choice Award Voting

“Burning Blue”: Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips”: Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Chanel”: Tyla

“Folded”: Kehlani

“I Just Might”: Bruno Mars

“It Depends”: Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need”: Olivia Dean

“Outside”: Cardi B

“Raindance”: Dave and Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere”: Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece and DJ Spinz

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Kehlani

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Leon Thomas

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

Givēon

October London

Usher

Best Group

Clipse

41

De La Soul

Flo

French Montana and Max B

Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz

Nas and DJ Premier

Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid and Asake

Best Collaboration

“Chains & Whips”: Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Errtime Remix”: Cardi B feat. Jeezy and Latto

“Go Girl”: Summer Walker feat. Latto and Doja Cat

“Good Flirts”: Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime”: Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)”: Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller and Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere”: Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece and DJ Spinz

“wgft”: Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

Glorilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXThaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

T.I.

Video of the Year

“Folded”: Kehlani

“100”: Ella Mai

“Anxiety”: Doechii

“Burning Blue”: Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel”: Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)”: Teyana Taylor

“Let ‘Em Know”: T.I.

“Luther”: Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

A$AP Rocky and Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B and Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Belly Gang Kushington

Destin Conrad

Jaydon

KWN

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Raye

Trap Dickey

Album of the Year

Let God Sort Em Out : Clipse

Am I the Drama?: Cardi B

Don’t Tap the Glass: Tyler, The Creator

Everything Is A Lot.: Wale

Hearts Sold Separately: Mariah the Scientist

Mutt Deluxe: Heel: Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off: J. Cole

The Romantic: Bruno Mars

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Headphones”: Lecrae, Killer Mike and T.I.

“Able”: Kirk Franklin

“Able (Remix)”: Darrel Walls, PJ Morton and Kim Burrell

“All to Thee”: BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)”: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At the Cross”: CeCe Winans

“Church”: Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend

“Do It Again”: Kirk Franklin

Best Actress

Teyana Taylor

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Jazzy’s World TV

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Vanvan

Best Movie

Sinners

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Wicked: For Good

Sportswoman of the Year

A’ja Wilson (Basketball)

Angel Reese (Basketball)

Claressa Shields (Boxing)

Coco Gauff (Tennis)

Flau’jae Johnson (Basketball)

Gabby Thomas (Track & Field)

Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics)

Naomi Osaka (Tennis)

Sha’Carri Richardson (Track and Field)

Sportsman of the Year

Jalen Brunson (Basketball)

Aaron Judge (Baseball)

Anthony Edwards (Basketball)

Caleb Williams (Football)

Jalen Hurts (Football)

LeBron James (Basketball)

Shedeur Sanders (Football)

Stephen Curry (Basketball)

BET Her Award

“Girl, Get Up”: Doechii feat. Sza

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)”: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Be Great”: Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People”: Jill Scott

“First”: Tems

“Go Girl”: Summer Walker feat. Latto and Doja Cat

“Gorgeous”: Doja Cat

“Lady Lady”: Olivia Dean

Fashion Vanguard Award

Teyana Taylor

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Zendaya

Pulse Award

Druski

85 South Show

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne Tha God

Don Lemon

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On the Radar

R&B Money Podcast

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Keke Palmer Appointed to BET Board of Advisors

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.