Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor with Icon of the Year Honor at BET Awards | VIDEO

*Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards on Sunday, presenting Teyana Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award as Taylor capped one of the ceremony’s biggest nights.
Taylor collected four trophies during the show, including Best Actress, Video Director of the Year and the inaugural Fashion Vanguard Award. The wins recognized the singer, actor and director’s work across multiple areas of entertainment.
Jackson took the stage to introduce Taylor, praising her relentless drive and talents before presenting the honor. Taylor, caught off guard by the appearance, told the audience she had no idea Jackson would be presenting the award.
“They did not tell me Janet was coming,” Taylor said, per Yahoo Entertainment. “There will be no me without you.”
Scroll to continue reading
During another acceptance speech, Taylor reflected on the effort behind her success.
“I worked my a** off 20 years,” she said. “So I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance. I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude.”
The ceremony also celebrated Lauryn Hill, who received the Living Legend Icon Award. Before accepting the honor, Hill performed “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.” BET dedicated an extended tribute to the Grammy winner, featuring appearances from SZA, Doechii, Lizzo, Queen Latifah and Common.
Hill used her speech to acknowledge the artists who came before her.
“Thank you all the legends and all the greats who paved the road for all of us,” Hill said. “Let’s celebrate each other. Let’s honor each other. Let’s respect each other.”
Elsewhere during the show, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan and Olivia Dean were among those recognized with awards.
Check out the full list of winners below.
2026 BET Award Winners:
Viewers’ Choice Award Voting
- “Burning Blue”: Mariah the Scientist
- “Chains & Whips”: Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Chanel”: Tyla
- “Folded”: Kehlani
- “I Just Might”: Bruno Mars
- “It Depends”: Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
- “Man I Need”: Olivia Dean
- “Outside”: Cardi B
- “Raindance”: Dave and Tems
- “Take Me Thru Dere”: Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece and DJ Spinz
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Kehlani
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Ella Mai
- Jill Scott
- Mariah the Scientist
- Olivia Dean
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Leon Thomas
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bruno Mars
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- Durand Bernarr
- Givēon
- October London
- Usher
Best Group
- Clipse
- 41
- De La Soul
- Flo
- French Montana and Max B
- Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz
- Nas and DJ Premier
- Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon
- Wizkid and Asake
Best Collaboration
- “Chains & Whips”: Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Errtime Remix”: Cardi B feat. Jeezy and Latto
- “Go Girl”: Summer Walker feat. Latto and Doja Cat
- “Good Flirts”: Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd
- “Is It a Crime”: Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis
- “It Depends (The Remix)”: Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller and Usher
- “Take Me Thru Dere”: Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece and DJ Spinz
- “wgft”: Gunna feat. Burna Boy
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- Glorilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Monaleo
- YK Niece
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Kendrick Lamar
- A$AP Rocky
- Baby Keem
- BigXThaPlug
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Drake
- J. Cole
- T.I.
Video of the Year
- “Folded”: Kehlani
- “100”: Ella Mai
- “Anxiety”: Doechii
- “Burning Blue”: Mariah the Scientist
- “Chanel”: Tyla
- “Escape Room (Short Film)”: Teyana Taylor
- “Let ‘Em Know”: T.I.
- “Luther”: Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Video Director of the Year
- Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
- A$AP Rocky and Dan Streit
- Anderson .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cardi B and Patientce Foster
- Cole Bennett
- Director X
- Hype Williams
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- Belly Gang Kushington
- Destin Conrad
- Jaydon
- KWN
- Miles Minnick
- Monaleo
- Raye
- Trap Dickey
Album of the Year
- Let God Sort Em Out: Clipse
- Am I the Drama?: Cardi B
- Don’t Tap the Glass: Tyler, The Creator
- Everything Is A Lot.: Wale
- Hearts Sold Separately: Mariah the Scientist
- Mutt Deluxe: Heel: Leon Thomas
- The Fall-Off: J. Cole
- The Romantic: Bruno Mars
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- “Headphones”: Lecrae, Killer Mike and T.I.
- “Able”: Kirk Franklin
- “Able (Remix)”: Darrel Walls, PJ Morton and Kim Burrell
- “All to Thee”: BeBe Winans
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)”: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “At the Cross”: CeCe Winans
- “Church”: Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend
- “Do It Again”: Kirk Franklin
Best Actress
- Teyana Taylor
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Chase Infiniti
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Quinta Brunson
- Regina Hall
Best Actor
- Michael B. Jordan
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Delroy Lindo
- Denzel Washington
- Sterling K. Brown
YoungStars Award
- Jazzy’s World TV
- Daria Johns
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Lela Hoffmeister
- North West
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Vanvan
Best Movie
- Sinners
- Highest 2 Lowest
- Him
- Number One on the Call Sheet
- One Battle After Another
- Relationship Goals
- Ruth & Boaz
- Wicked: For Good
Sportswoman of the Year
- A’ja Wilson (Basketball)
- Angel Reese (Basketball)
- Claressa Shields (Boxing)
- Coco Gauff (Tennis)
- Flau’jae Johnson (Basketball)
- Gabby Thomas (Track & Field)
- Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics)
- Naomi Osaka (Tennis)
- Sha’Carri Richardson (Track and Field)
Sportsman of the Year
- Jalen Brunson (Basketball)
- Aaron Judge (Baseball)
- Anthony Edwards (Basketball)
- Caleb Williams (Football)
- Jalen Hurts (Football)
- LeBron James (Basketball)
- Shedeur Sanders (Football)
- Stephen Curry (Basketball)
BET Her Award
- “Girl, Get Up”: Doechii feat. Sza
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)”: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Be Great”: Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
- “Beautiful People”: Jill Scott
- “First”: Tems
- “Go Girl”: Summer Walker feat. Latto and Doja Cat
- “Gorgeous”: Doja Cat
- “Lady Lady”: Olivia Dean
Fashion Vanguard Award
- Teyana Taylor
- A$AP Rocky
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Cardi B
- Colman Domingo
- Doechii
- Rihanna
- Zendaya
Pulse Award
- Druski
- 85 South Show
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Don Lemon
- It Is What It Is
- Joe and Jada
- On the Radar
- R&B Money Podcast
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Keke Palmer Appointed to BET Board of Advisors
We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.