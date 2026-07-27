Jaden Smith’s $1,890 Snail Loafers Spark Wave of Mockery Online

The newest luxury design follows another headline-making footwear release from the artist's Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

screenshot via christianlouboutin.com

*Jaden Smith’s latest collaboration with Christian Louboutin is generating plenty of attention, but not everyone is impressed with the luxury shoe’s unusual centerpiece.

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The men’s creative director for the French fashion house has unveiled the “Einsnail On The Feet Dandydeco,” a $1,890 loafer featuring “a snail set with hand-placed strass, embodying the audacious Maison Christian Louboutin aesthetic. The upper is embellished with a grosgrain banner detail, reminiscent of smoking jacket peak lapels,” per the official website.

While Christian Louboutin is known for bold designs, the decorative snail quickly became the focus after photos of the shoe spread across social media. Critics wasted little time sharing their opinions.

One commenter wrote, “They gotta fire young boy. He just up there doing anything.”

screenshot via christianlouboutin.com

Some reactions focused solely on the footwear itself.

“I’ll take the Louboutin, no lettuce please,” one person joked. Additional comments included, “The lettuce is so unnecessary,” “They look good without the lettuce,” “Why does anyone take him seriously?”

The loafers are only the latest conversation piece from Smith’s growing collection for Christian Louboutin. Earlier this season, his furry red “Claw Feet” shoes, complete with exaggerated claw-like toes, also divided fashion fans.

Jaden Smith Debuts Claw Feet/screenshot via Instagram @c.syresmit

Smith said that the design was inspired by a statue he spotted while visiting one of Christian Louboutin’s properties in Portugal.

“These are the Claw Feet,” he said in a behind-the-scenes video. “Christian has a hotel in Portugal. He’s an architect, and inside the hotel we were having dinner when I saw a statue that had these feet on it. I said, ‘You know, we should make a shoe inspired by the statue.'”

Although his latest creations continue to split opinion, the online reaction has also made them among the most talked-about pieces in his Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jaden Smith’s Christian Louboutin ‘Claw Feet’ Shoes Roasted Online

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