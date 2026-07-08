Jaden Smith’s Christian Louboutin ‘Claw Feet’ Roasted Online

Jaden Smith says a statue in Portugal inspired the bold Christian Louboutin design.

Actor Jaden Smith arrives at the 2021 AFI Fest on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)

*Jaden Smith has people talking after introducing a dramatic new footwear design for Christian Louboutin’s men’s line.

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The actor, musician and men’s creative director for the luxury brand recently presented his Spring/Summer 2027 collection, which leans into formal menswear with a more experimental edge. But the piece getting the most attention is not a suit or bag. It is a bright red pair of shoes called the “Claw Feet.”

The design features a furry texture and exaggerated toe details that resemble claws. The unusual look quickly spread across social media, where reactions were sharp and divided.

Smith said the idea came from a statue he noticed while visiting a property connected to Christian Louboutin in Portugal. The shape of the statue’s feet sparked the concept for a shoe.

SCREENSHOT VIA INSTAGRAM @declanchan

“These are the Claw Feet,” he said in a behind-the-scenes video. “Christian has a hotel in Portugal. He’s an architect, and inside the hotel we were having dinner when I saw a statue that had these feet on it. I said, ‘You know, we should make a shoe inspired by the statue.'”

That inspiration has not won over every fashion fan.

Some online critics called the shoes “horrendous,” while others said the design looked more like a costume piece than a luxury item. Several commenters questioned whether the brand was moving too far into shock-value territory.

Still, the reaction has made the shoes one of the most visible pieces from Smith’s new collection.

Jaden Smith Debuts Claw Feet/screenshot via Instagram @c.syresmit

According to WWD, the broader line includes dress shoes, boots, bags and accessories that mix polished menswear with streetwear-inspired details. Smith’s approach appears focused on bringing younger energy to the brand while keeping Christian Louboutin’s leatherwork and craftsmanship at the center.

Smith’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, has praised his commitment to fashion, saying he studies the history of the industry and takes the work seriously.

“He really does think out of the box when it comes to fashion,” she told Complex. “Fashion is something that he’s really passionate about. He’s been studying it for a while. It’s one thing to have an eye and good taste, but it’s another thing when you really take fashion and the history of fashion as seriously as he does.”

Whether people love or hate the “Claw Feet” shoes, the design has done one thing clearly: it has put Smith’s vision for Christian Louboutin menswear at the center of the fashion conversation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jaden Smith Launches Christian Louboutin FW26 Men’s Campaign

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