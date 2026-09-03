Ryan Clark Turns ESPN Exit Into Netflix Win with ‘The Pivot’ Deal

Ryan Clark/YouTube screenshot

*Ryan Clark’s post-ESPN chapter is already looking like a major upgrade.

The former NFL player and broadcaster is taking his hit podcast “The Pivot” to Netflix after the show secured a multi-year partnership with the streaming giant. The deal comes just weeks after Clark’s exit from ESPN, where he had spent 11 years.

“The Pivot,” hosted by Clark alongside former NFL players Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, will begin streaming on Netflix Sept. 8. New video episodes will debut exclusively on the platform twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, while the podcast’s existing library will also become available on Netflix and remain on YouTube, Yahoo Sports reports.

The agreement also expands beyond the podcast. Netflix will have first-negotiation rights on future projects from Pivot25 Productions, the company Clark co-founded with Alicia Zubikowski. The production company is also expected to create exclusive bonus episodes for Netflix, according to Barrett Media.

The timing makes the partnership particularly significant. Clark was among the prominent ESPN on-air personalities affected by the network’s July layoffs. His exit generated additional attention after he said he considered himself fired rather than laid off.

Rather than slowing down, Clark appears to be doubling down on the media company he has built outside traditional sports television.

Since launching in 2022, “The Pivot” has grown into a major sports and culture platform, with Clark, Crowder and Taylor regularly engaging athletes, entertainers and other high-profile guests in candid conversations. The show has released more than 500 episodes and accumulated nearly 1 billion views across YouTube and social platforms, according to Boardroom.

Clark acknowledged the career shift in a statement about the Netflix partnership.

“I’ve gained a new perspective: passion over platform, and people over perception,” he said. “I’m grateful and excited to take The Pivot to Netflix. This is the beginning of a beautiful new chapter. The story is far from finished.”

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