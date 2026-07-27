NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Zohran Mamdani for ‘Playing President,’ Igniting Online Debate

Milwaukee Bucks star criticized the NYC mayor's Netanyahu remarks, triggering a fierce political debate across social media.

Kyle Kuzma and Zorham Mamdani – via eurAI

*NBA star and Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma is drawing both praise and criticism after accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of “playing president” over the mayor’s recent comments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fueling a viral political debate that has spread well beyond the basketball world.

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Kuzma made the remarks Saturday in a post on X after quote-posting a video of Mamdani discussing Netanyahu and the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant. In the video, Mamdani called Netanyahu a “war criminal,” said he was “not welcome in New York City,” acknowledged that the city lacks the legal authority to enforce an International Criminal Court warrant and urged the federal government to take action instead.

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content.



A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring… https://t.co/e4aM17CzSC — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 26, 2026

Kuzma’s Post Goes Viral

Responding to the video, Kuzma criticized what he described as a growing culture of people pretending to hold authority they do not possess.

“This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content,” Kuzma wrote.

He continued by expanding on that idea.

“A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring light playing economist. Everyone auditioning. Nobody building.”

Kuzma ended the post by arguing that modern culture increasingly rewards appearance over accomplishment.

“We’re raising a generation that learning the reward isn’t in doing the thing it’s in looking like you did the thing. The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life’s work. Don’t fall for distractions.”

The post quickly generated thousands of reactions, with supporters praising the NBA veteran for speaking candidly while critics questioned his decision to weigh in on a politically charged issue.

Why Mamdani Became the Focus

Mamdani has been outspoken in his criticism of Netanyahu and previously campaigned on the idea of seeking the Israeli leader’s arrest if he visited New York City following the International Criminal Court’s warrant.

After taking office, however, the mayor acknowledged that New York City has no independent legal authority to enforce such a warrant. Instead, he has continued urging the federal government to act while maintaining that Netanyahu is not welcome in the city.

Kuzma’s remark about “a mayor playing president” has been widely interpreted as criticism of Mamdani making high-profile foreign policy statements that fall outside the traditional responsibilities of a municipal office.

Kyle Kuzma – via Instagram

Kuzma’s Political Evolution

Although best known for helping the Los Angeles Lakers capture the 2020 NBA championship and now playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Kuzma has increasingly used social media to comment on politics and current events.

In recent years, he has questioned Democratic Party leadership, criticized the party’s presidential nomination process and spoken favorably about aspects of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s political message.

Those comments marked a shift from earlier in his career, when he frequently voiced support for racial justice initiatives and publicly criticized then-President Donald Trump.

Kuzma has defended that evolution by saying his views changed as he gained more life experience and began forming his own opinions rather than following popular narratives.

Debate Remains Largely Online

Reaction to Kuzma’s latest comments has been sharply divided across X.

Supporters argued that he was criticizing political overreach and performative leadership, while critics responded that the NBA player should stay focused on basketball or challenged his views on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Some conservative commentators portrayed the backlash as an attempt to “cancel” Kuzma, while progressive users defended Mamdani and rejected the suggestion that the mayor had exceeded his authority by expressing opinions on international affairs.

As of publication, there has been no indication of disciplinary action from the NBA or the Milwaukee Bucks, nor have sponsors publicly responded. The controversy remains primarily a social media debate, though it has attracted growing attention because it involves one of the NBA’s most recognizable active players speaking on one of today’s most divisive political issues.

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content.



A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring… https://t.co/e4aM17CzSC — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 26, 2026

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