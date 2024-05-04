Saturday, May 4, 2024
HomeCelebrityR. Kelly
Crime

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0
R Kelly (Antonio Perez-Pool-Getty Images)
R Kelly (Antonio Perez-Pool-Getty Images)

*Disgraced former singer R. Kelly is now serving his prison sentence in North Carolina, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. And for some reason, Benzino feels the need to defend him.

Following his conviction for child sex crimes in June 2022, Kelly was handed a harsh 30-year sentence in a New York federal court.

Just last week, a federal appeals court reaffirmed the 20-year term for the despicable acts of child pornography and exploitation that were pinned on the fallen artist.

As of mid-April, Robert Sylvester Kelly, the 56-year-old former R&B star, took up residence at the Federal Correctional Institution Butner Medium I in Granville County in North Kakalaki, with his release date shrouded in mystery, pointing towards a grim possibility of remaining behind bars well into his late 80s.

And for what it’s worth, the Butner prison is a medium security federal correction institution, according to its website.

In a peculiar turn of events, rapper Benzino (the co-founder of The Source Magazine), appears to be a steadfast supporter of Kelly, making a questionable plea for a “second chance” during an episode on the We in Miami Podcast.

Benzino’s defense for Kelly, including remarks like, “the legal age is 16 years old,” has sparked outrage and confusion.

Everyone collectively agreed it was still “disgusting” and “wrong” for a grown man to date a 16-year-old.

“Alright but it’s legal in America,” Benzino added. “Why the f**k is R. Kelly doing all this time? You know why because they’re 14 and 13. Two years younger. But you don’t think that the people who cleared it for 16-year-olds didn’t know that they were f**king with 13, 14-year-olds, too. For the age that young to be the law, you already know they goin’ under that. I’m not condoning with little girls, it’s sick. Alright, it’s sick, but I don’t think R. Kelly should rot in jail for 30 years either.”

R Kelly - Benzino (Getty-screenshot)
R Kelly – Benzino (Getty-screenshot)

As Cassius.com dissects Benzino’s statements, it becomes apparent that his argument lacks coherence, especially considering the age of consent complexities that crop up in different states.

Annnnd if he thinks the horrific crimes Kelly was convicted of are so “sick,” why is he going out of his way to advocate for the perpetrator of such “sick” crimes?”

Critics are quick to condemn Benzino’s stance, questioning why he is championing someone like Kelly, given the disturbing history of sex crime allegations that have shadowed the artist for years. From marrying a 15-year-old Aaliyah to the infamous accusations, the public sentiment against Kelly is resoundingly negative.

As the public chimes in on Benzino’s troubling, err, idiotic defense, the magnitude of the backlash should be enough to discourage him from delving into the comments section. Speaking of which, check out some below. You’ll see what we mean.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
What Went WRONG At Red Lobster | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Calls Oprah and Tyler Perry ‘Coons’ in Firey Rant | Watch

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming