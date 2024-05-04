R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

*Disgraced former singer R. Kelly is now serving his prison sentence in North Carolina, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. And for some reason, Benzino feels the need to defend him.

Following his conviction for child sex crimes in June 2022, Kelly was handed a harsh 30-year sentence in a New York federal court.

Just last week, a federal appeals court reaffirmed the 20-year term for the despicable acts of child pornography and exploitation that were pinned on the fallen artist.

As of mid-April, Robert Sylvester Kelly, the 56-year-old former R&B star, took up residence at the Federal Correctional Institution Butner Medium I in Granville County in North Kakalaki, with his release date shrouded in mystery, pointing towards a grim possibility of remaining behind bars well into his late 80s.

And for what it’s worth, the Butner prison is a medium security federal correction institution, according to its website.

Benzino thinks R. Kelly deserves a second chance. “The legal age is 16 but…. he’s doing all this time because they’re two years younger.”pic.twitter.com/FDbwY9rDnj — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 1, 2024

In a peculiar turn of events, rapper Benzino (the co-founder of The Source Magazine), appears to be a steadfast supporter of Kelly, making a questionable plea for a “second chance” during an episode on the We in Miami Podcast.

Benzino’s defense for Kelly, including remarks like, “the legal age is 16 years old,” has sparked outrage and confusion.

Everyone collectively agreed it was still “disgusting” and “wrong” for a grown man to date a 16-year-old.

“Alright but it’s legal in America,” Benzino added. “Why the f**k is R. Kelly doing all this time? You know why because they’re 14 and 13. Two years younger. But you don’t think that the people who cleared it for 16-year-olds didn’t know that they were f**king with 13, 14-year-olds, too. For the age that young to be the law, you already know they goin’ under that. I’m not condoning with little girls, it’s sick. Alright, it’s sick, but I don’t think R. Kelly should rot in jail for 30 years either.”

As Cassius.com dissects Benzino’s statements, it becomes apparent that his argument lacks coherence, especially considering the age of consent complexities that crop up in different states.

Annnnd if he thinks the horrific crimes Kelly was convicted of are so “sick,” why is he going out of his way to advocate for the perpetrator of such “sick” crimes?”

Critics are quick to condemn Benzino’s stance, questioning why he is championing someone like Kelly, given the disturbing history of sex crime allegations that have shadowed the artist for years. From marrying a 15-year-old Aaliyah to the infamous accusations, the public sentiment against Kelly is resoundingly negative.

As the public chimes in on Benzino’s troubling, err, idiotic defense, the magnitude of the backlash should be enough to discourage him from delving into the comments section. Speaking of which, check out some below. You’ll see what we mean.

Who tf cares about Benzino’s opinion in 2024? Especially when the opinion is advocating for R. Kelly?!? pic.twitter.com/qwZkvXL51E — Capitalists Are Absurd (@sanefacade) May 1, 2024

We need to find out if Benzino was dating 14 year Olds too. He need to sit down somewhere before he end up in jail with R. KELLY. — Jonsey Jones (@JonseyJones1) May 1, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Benzino believes R Kelly deserves a second chance The sky is blue and the grass is green who would’ve thought pic.twitter.com/9lUWYMvyLi — Dαɳƚҽ D.Xαʋιҽɾ (@SavUpperEchelon) May 1, 2024

Aliyah was 12 years old when she first met R Kelly. He was 27 years old. Benzino is trash for this sick take. pic.twitter.com/QYxOcbgTtq — Sean Leon (@BlueKing9999) May 2, 2024

Benzino’s Defense Of R. Kelly Is Disgusting And Disgraceful. How Can You Spend So Much Time Asking An Oppressed Race Of People To Advocate For A Violent Mass Rapist And Pedophile? R. Kelly Did Not Need To Be Educated About Why Rape And Pedophilia Are Wrong. Every Idiot Knows… pic.twitter.com/7gjpe0P15Z — Chimaoge’s Comments (@chimaoges_cs) May 2, 2024

