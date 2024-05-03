Thursday, May 2, 2024
Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
Lupe Fiasco
NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Lupe Fiasco performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

*Let it be known that Lupe Fiasco’s pen is ready for battle. According to HipHopWired, the “Kick, Push” rhymeslayer punctuated his set at Coachella with a notice to fellow MC’s that he has an appetite to demolish the competition, no matter who wants to get in the ring.

During a pause at his set at Coachella, Fiasco addressed the crowd as only he could and let off a profanity-laced barrage by saying that under no uncertain terms can any rapper on the planet take him out when it comes to rhyming.

“Hear me clearly when I say this and I mean it from the bottom of my heart. When it comes to this art, and I quote, I will battle any motherf*cking rapper. Anywhere. Any motherf*ckin’ time,” Fiasco told the crowd in a profanity-filled moment between performing hits at the annual music gathering.

News of the entertainer’s hunger for verbal combat comes after Kendrick Lamar fully ignited a long-simmering beef with Drake and J. Cole after dropping an uncredited verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s “We Don’t Trust You” album track, “Like That.”

According to Variety, K-Dot’s passionate rhymes were a response to Cole and Drake’s tune “First Person Shooter,” which featured on the 6 God’s 2023 album “For All the Dogs.” Nevertheless, the beef was on, with Cole answering with “7 Minute Drill,” only to apologize for the diss days later.

For Drake, question marks arise over the release of his “response” to “Like That.” Titled Push Ups, the track has fans questioning whether the “God’s Plan” hitmaker is actually rapping on the tune or if it’s all generated from artificial intelligence (AI)l. At this time, nothing official from Drake has come out musically against Lamar.

HipHopDX notes a new song with Drake dropped April 19, less than a week after “Push Ups” surfaced. Although folks questions the realness of “Push Ups” the new song, “Taylor Made Freestyle” leaves nothing to the imagination, with featuring AI-generated vocals from Snoop Dogg and 2Pac to add to Drake rapping lyrics he wrote.

Even Kanye West is getting into the situation with his debut of an “Like That” remix on April 20, DX reports. Posted by The Download With Justin Laboy, the tune opens with West acknowledging the beef, saying ” “Yo Dot, I got you.”

The “Flashing Lights” rhymer closes the tune, with direct shots at Drizzy and Cole, stating, “Y’all so out of sight, out of mind / I can’t even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lupe Fiasco Arrives at Yale University for Saybrook Associate Fellowship Program

