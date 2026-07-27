Charles Barkley: LeBron Could Surpass Michael Jordan

The Hall of Famer says another pair of titles would be enough to move James ahead of Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

Charles Barkley (Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Sports-Reuters via CNN Newsource)

*Charles Barkley says it would take one final championship run for him to settle the NBA’s greatest-of-all-time debate — and it would end with LeBron James replacing Michael Jordan at the top.

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The Hall of Famer believes James can rewrite basketball history if he captures back-to-back NBA championships with the Philadelphia 76ers before retiring.

“If he wins back-to-back championships and walks away from this thing at 44 or 45…I’ll say something I ain’t never said before,” Barkley said. “I think I just saw the greatest basketball player ever.”

He doubled down on that opinion, adding, “If he wins two more, I think you’d have to be kind of crazy not to say he’s the best to ever do it.”

NBA star LeBron James (Photo: Depositphotos)

Barkley’s comments come days after James officially signed with Philadelphia, giving the 40-year-old superstar another opportunity to compete for an NBA title.

According to ESPN, James agreed to a two-year contract worth nearly $8 million that includes a player option and a full 15% trade kicker. The move returns him to the Eastern Conference after spending the past eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James announced his decision on social media after revealing he had seriously considered ending his career.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” he wrote. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game.”

The four-time NBA champion said he ultimately realized he wasn’t ready to step away from basketball.

“I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

James reportedly drew interest from several contenders, including the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, before choosing Philadelphia.

The 76ers are scheduled to open the preseason with two meetings against the Boston Celtics in October, marking James’ first opportunity to suit up in Philadelphia colors.

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