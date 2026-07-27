David Jonsson’s ‘Black Panther’ Casting Divides Marvel Fans

Some fans are celebrating the "Alien: Romulus" star's promotion, while others still want Marvel to recast T'Challa.

David Jonsson at San Diego Comic Con/screenshot

*Marvel’s search for its next Black Panther may be over, but the conversation surrounding the role is only beginning.

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The studio’s announcement that David Jonsson will headline “Black Panther III” as the adult son of T’Challa has sparked sharply divided reactions online, with many fans embracing the casting while others remain disappointed that Marvel chose not to recast Chadwick Boseman’s original character.

Ryan Coogler said he knew Jonsson was the right actor long before any formal casting process began. After meeting privately with the British actor, the filmmaker immediately contacted Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

“He’s the guy, he’s the guy, I felt it. I felt it in my soul. He’s a good man, and he is the next Black Panther,” Coogler told Feige, Empire reported.

Credit: Marvel

The endorsement was enough to convince the Marvel chief.

“I got chills, and I got a little welled-up and said, ‘Let’s do it,'” Feige recalled, adding that the studio kept Jonsson’s casting under wraps for about six months.

The announcement, made during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at Comic-Con, received an enthusiastic response inside the convention hall, where Jonsson appeared alongside returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke. Online, however, the reaction proved far more mixed.

Supporters pointed to Jonsson’s growing résumé, which includes “Alien: Romulus,” “The Long Walk,” “Rye Lane” and “Industry.” One person praised Marvel’s decision, posting, “David Jonsson as T’Challa Jr is such great news, absolutely amazing actor already.”

Not everyone agreed.

Some longtime Marvel fans argued the studio should have recast T’Challa instead of passing the mantle to his son.

“Just give me T’Challa… there is 0 reason to not recast at this point. No actor is bigger than the role,” one commenter wrote.

Others questioned the story’s timeline, wondering how the young boy introduced during the closing moments of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” could return as a grown man by the time the next installment arrives.

“Black Panther III” is set to release on December 15, 2028.

Ryan Coogler introduces the new #BlackPanther, David Jonsson.



Black Panther 3 arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/npOXtW76UW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Meet T’Challa II: David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Grown Son in ‘Black Panther 3’ |

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