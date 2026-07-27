Diddy’s Prison Fight Could Affect Release Date

The reported confrontation could become part of Combs’ disciplinary record and affect how long he remains in federal custody.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

*Sean “Diddy” Combs may face more time in federal custody if prison investigators fault him for a recently reported altercation.

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His current February 2028 release projection depends partly on credits inmates can receive for complying with institutional rules. Former Rikers Island warden Howard Robertson says any finding of misconduct could weaken Combs’ eligibility for that reduction.

Robertson discussed the possible consequences during an appearance on TMZ Live. He said officials will examine the circumstances before deciding whether the incident belongs on Combs’ disciplinary record.

That record could later influence how much good-conduct time he receives. A violent violation, Robertson warned, could erase some of the progress Combs has made toward an earlier release.

Sean Combs behind bars via GROK AI

Details about the confrontation remain limited. A source told TMZ that Combs “held his own” before correctional officers stopped the fight.

The source also claimed authorities moved him into solitary confinement, but the duration of that placement nor the cause of the dispute has been publicly confirmed. Officials at FCI Fort Dix would not address the allegations or discuss whether Combs faces punishment.

“We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody,” the facility said. “Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

Combs received a 50-month sentence in July 2025 after a jury convicted him on two counts involving transportation for prostitution. Jurors acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges. After prison, he must complete five years of supervised release.

For now, his scheduled departure remains unchanged. That timeline could shift, however, if the prison investigation concludes he broke disciplinary rules during the reported confrontation.

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