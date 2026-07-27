Miami Now More Expensive Than New York 

Rising insurance, taxes and living expenses are reshaping South Florida's reputation as an affordable alternative.

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*Miami’s housing market may appear cheaper than New York’s at first glance, but the expenses that follow a purchase are erasing that advantage.

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A new Bloomberg analysis found that the Miami metropolitan area has surpassed the greater New York area in overall cost. The report relied on recent figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

According to the Robb Report, the shift reflects more than expensive real estate. South Florida’s Consumer Price Index has risen 36% since 2019, placing the region among the nation’s sharpest cost increases.

Homebuyers still receive more space for their money in Miami. Realtor.com reported a June median price of $357 per square foot in the Miami area, compared with $537 per square foot across metro New York. However, insurance premiums, taxes and upkeep can quickly consume those initial savings.

Miami, Florida, USA tropical downtown skyline.

“It’s no longer just about the purchase price,” Corcoran agent Michael Buttacavoli told Bloomberg. “It’s about the total cost to own.”

Any savings buyers once expected from relocating to South Florida are increasingly being offset by the cost of owning a home. Beyond the purchase price, homeowners are contending with rapidly rising insurance bills and property taxes, both of which have climbed sharply in recent years.

Insurance remains one of the biggest financial hurdles. Bloomberg, citing Insurify, reported that Florida homeowners paid an average of $8,292 a year for coverage in 2025—by far the highest average in the country and roughly four times what homeowners typically paid in New York.

For many residents, growing homeownership costs now consume a larger share of their earnings.

Census Bureau data shows the Miami metro area’s median household income sits slightly below the national median. Meanwhile, property tax bills in the Miami area have climbed 62% since 2019, according to Attom, more than twice the national average.

The report underscores how a lower purchase price no longer guarantees lower housing costs once insurance, taxes and other recurring expenses are factored in.

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