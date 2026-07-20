Tate Brothers Detained in Miami as UK Files Dozens of New Rape and Trafficking Charges

Dual citizens Andrew and Tristan Tate could return to Britain to face dozens of allegations spanning several years.

Andrew and Tristan Tate/screenshot

*Miami police detained Andrew and Tristan Tate on Saturday at the request of British officials. Prosecutors in the United Kingdom added dozens of fresh allegations that could send the pair back across the Atlantic for trial, NPR reports.

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The new accusations focus on rape and sexual exploitation. Andrew faces multiple counts of rape along with claims he helped organize trafficking. Tristan faces separate rape and trafficking allegations. Officials now link the pair to a total of seven claimed victims.

Bedfordshire Police spent years gathering evidence from the period between 2010 and 2017. The force worked with agencies in several countries to strengthen the file before prosecutors acted.

Andrew Tate is facing extradition to the UK for charges including "indecent images of a child and extreme pornography."



Below is a video showing Andrew Tate and 'Vivian', the woman he is charged with allegedly trafficking as a minor in Romania. It's my personal belief, this is… pic.twitter.com/9W10fhs4Z2 — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) July 19, 2026

The brothers hold citizenship in both Britain and the United States. Born in America, they spent their formative years in Luton. Andrew built a public profile first as a kickboxing champion and reality television personality, then as an online influencer alongside Tristan.

Earlier legal troubles in Romania kept the pair under house arrest near Bucharest after similar accusations surfaced in 2023. Romanian authorities permitted them to travel to the United States last year. British officials had already sought their return at that time.

A representative for the Tates dismissed the latest developments as politically motivated.

“We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free,” said Joseph McBride, a lawyer who represents the Tate brothers. “America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

Watch footage from the arrest in Miami below.

Meanwhile, critics point out that UK prosecutors have not pursued members of the country’s notorious grooming gangs or British officials named in the Epstein files with comparable intensity.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Andrew Tate Under Fire After Saying Black People Were ‘Happier’ During Slavery

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