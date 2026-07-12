Andrew Tate Under Fire After Saying Black People Were ‘Happier’ During Slavery | WATCH

The controversial influencer is facing renewed backlash after making racist remarks about Black people and dismissing the lasting impact of slavery during a recent livestream.

Andrew Tate – screenshot

*Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who is biracial—his father was African American chess master Emory Tate and his mother is British—is facing widespread criticism after making a series of racist remarks about Black people during a recent livestream, including suggesting enslaved Black people were “probably happier” and dismissing the historical impact of slavery.

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The inflammatory comments quickly spread across social media after clips from the livestream circulated online, reigniting criticism of Tate, who has repeatedly drawn backlash for controversial statements about women, race and other marginalized groups.

The video was later shared by fellow streamer Sneako, whom Tate also criticized during the livestream.

During the broadcast, Tate complained about what he called “Blacks” before declaring that “Black people suck” because, he claimed, “they’re all stupid.”

He then mocked people who speak about white supremacy, arguing that white people “built the society” others live in before making additional derogatory remarks about Black people. Tate’s comments escalated when he dismissed the legacy of slavery.

“Who gives a f— about slavery? Who cares?” he said before adding, “You were probably happier back then.”

He continued by invoking racist stereotypes, claiming Black people preferred “singing songs” and “dancing” while making additional offensive comments about Africa and Black culture.

The remarks quickly circulated across social media, where many users condemned them as racist and dismissive of the brutality and lasting legacy of slavery.

Rant Expanded Beyond Race

The livestream did not focus exclusively on Black people.

As the rant continued, Tate broadened his attacks to include several other communities, saying “everybody” was terrible before mentioning women, Jewish people and others.

“Everybody f—ing sucks,” Tate said. “Black people, white people, tall people, short people, browns, whites, it doesn’t matter.”

Although Tate attempted to portray the comments as criticism directed at everyone, much of the livestream centered on racist stereotypes about Black people while minimizing the brutality and enduring legacy of slavery.

Why Tate’s Words Continue to Draw Scrutiny

The latest controversy is consistent with a public persona that has repeatedly generated backlash over the years.

The former kickboxer has built a massive global following by promoting what he describes as an ultra-masculine lifestyle. Critics, however, have long argued that his content frequently demeans women, glorifies dominance and amplifies harmful stereotypes about marginalized communities.

Over the years, Tate has been suspended or restricted by several major social media platforms because of his inflammatory rhetoric, although some of those accounts have since been reinstated. Despite repeated controversies, he continues to attract millions of followers, with supporters often defending his remarks as provocative humor or free speech while critics argue they normalize racism, misogyny and other forms of hate.

His latest comments about Black people and slavery have once again intensified those concerns, renewing debate about the influence high-profile online personalities can have on large audiences and the responsibilities that come with that reach.

Andrew Tate – screenshot

Latest Remarks Come Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Tate’s latest comments also arrive as he continues facing legal scrutiny in multiple countries.

In May, Romanian prosecutors expanded their criminal investigation by adding allegations that Tate incited hatred and discrimination against women through public statements made between 2021 and 2024.

Prosecutors said the additional allegations stem from speeches promoted on social media over several years, according to Reuters.

Tate rejected the expanded investigation, arguing on social media that Romanian authorities were attempting to prosecute him over his speech.

He and his brother, Tristan Tate, have been under criminal investigation in Romania since late 2022 on allegations including forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors and money laundering. Both brothers have repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.

The legal challenges extend beyond Romania. British authorities are also seeking Andrew Tate’s extradition after Romanian proceedings conclude.

According to the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service, he faces multiple criminal charges there, including rape, human trafficking, actual bodily harm and controlling prostitution for gain. Tate has denied those allegations.

Whether the latest backlash changes Tate’s standing among his supporters remains to be seen. But his comments about Black people and slavery have added another controversy to a public profile already defined by inflammatory rhetoric, repeated criticism and ongoing legal challenges.

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