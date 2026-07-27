5G Home Internet Gains Ground as Americans Look Beyond Cable

Wireless carriers added hundreds of thousands of customers as consumers sought cheaper and more flexible broadband options.

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*Cable companies are facing a new threat as more households turn to 5G home internet for everyday broadband service.

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According to Cord Cutters, more than 17% of people surveyed nationwide now rely on a 5G connection as their primary home internet. The survey included over 1,200 respondents and reflects growing interest in alternatives to wired service.

Wireless providers gained about 620,000 home internet subscribers during the first quarter of 2026. T-Mobile secured a large share of those customers, while Verizon and AT&T also expanded their fixed wireless businesses.

Cost is helping drive the migration. Many 5G plans start below $60 a month and may exclude contracts, equipment charges, or data limits. Households paying for cable and television packages can face monthly bills above $100.

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Setup also gives wireless service an advantage. Customers can usually install a gateway device themselves instead of waiting for a technician to run or activate physical lines.

The service has become more practical as network speeds improve. Under favorable conditions, users may receive download speeds between 200 and 400 Mbps. That range can support video calls, gaming, 4K streaming, and several devices operating at once.

Changing entertainment habits are also influencing broadband decisions. Consumers who have already replaced cable television with streaming platforms may see little reason to keep internet service tied to a traditional bundle.

Cable providers are responding with faster fiber development and new service packages. Still, wireless companies can enter new markets without installing connections at every residence.

The next several quarters will show whether 5G home internet can maintain its recent pace. For now, the technology is giving consumers another way to control their monthly bills and avoid conventional cable service.

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