Tuesday, May 7, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

DJ Vlad Reverses Course Following Criticism for Attempting to Get Black Professor Fired
By Ny MaGee
0
DJ Vlad
DJ Vlad screenshot

*DJ Vlad asserts that he harbored no malicious intent when he sought to have a Black woman terminated from her position at Princeton over the weekend.

As we reported earlier, it all started over Vald’s criticism of Kendrick Lamar’s latest Drake diss, “Not Like Us.” On X (formally Twitter), he wrote, “Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ needed a better mix. It takes away from the song.” 

As Ice Cream Convos reports, Morgan Jerkins, a Princeton professor and the niece of music producer Rodney Jerkins, responded to Vlad, writing, “You are WHITE. This is a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR.”

Vlad responded: Wait, so a professor at @Princeton is telling me that a white person shouldn’t be allowed to voice their opinion about Hip-Hop?  Is that how you interact with your students?

Morgan replied, “What I’m saying is that you put your opinion in a discussion that’s not needed. This conversation is and should center on Black people, not you. And by the way, my students have more cultural competency than you. They actually know how to read the room.”

That’s when DJ Vlad vowed to contact the university to report Morgan for hurting his feelings and proceeded to tag Princeton in numerous posts directed at the professor. 

His postings on X elicited criticism from numerous app users. Although he initially hinted at lodging a formal complaint with the university, on Monday (May 6), DJ Vlad appeared to reconsider his stance.

“Since it’s Monday, let me clear the air and state that I never had any intention of filing a complaint to Princeton for former professor Morgan Jerkins saying that white people aren’t allowed to comment on Kendrick Lamar’s music,” he wrote on X. “She trolled me and I trolled back. At the end of the day, it created an interesting discussion about race relations in America. I will be discussing it further in my future interviews.”

DJ Vlad
X screenshot

Morgan responded to his tweet, writing, “A lie. He tagged my employer multiple times with the intention to professionally harm me. I didn’t troll. I centered Black people in a discussion on hip-hop and told him to stand down bc it’s not his space.”

She added, “You tried to get violent and you realized how many people were in my corner.”

She also claims Vlad continues to harass her by trying to contact her family.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: DJ Vlad Threatens to Contact Princeton to Get Black Woman Fired After Kendrick Lamar Critique

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Dr. George C. Fraser: Championing Excellence and Empowerment in the Black Community | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

** FEATURED STORY **

Battle Rapper Lady Luck: From Attempted Suicide to the Light | EURexclusiveWatch

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming