Pennsylvania Pastor Survives Shooting Attempt Due to Gunman’s Jammed Firearm

*A potentially fatal incident unfolded during a Sunday service at Jesus’ Dwelling Place church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania.

During the sermon on May 5, a gunman, posing as a member of the congregation, approached the pulpit and aimed a firearm at Pastor Glenn Germany. Miraculously, the gun jammed, allowing a brave congregant to swiftly intervene, and with the pastor’s help, they tackled the assailant to the ground and disarmed him.

The chilling moment was captured on the church’s live stream. Watch the YouTube clip above.

The gunman was identified as 26-year-old Bernard Polite. According to CBS News, no injuries were reported.

“I’m thankful to God that I’m still here, because he definitely pulled the trigger,” Germany told the news outlet.

“I started to begin to preach and all of a sudden, from my left-hand side, I saw him move from the back to the front of the church, and he set up in the front corner of the church and smiled at me,” Germany added.

“All of a sudden, I just saw a gun pointing right at me,” he continued. “And at that point, all I could try to do is run for cover.”

Germany had never encountered Polite before, yet it was evident to him that Polite was “struggling with some form of mental illness.”

“This guy was just dealing with spirits, he said, and he came in and wanted to shoot somebody,” he told CBS.

According to the pastor, Polite admitted to hearing voices during the struggle and even apologized to him.

According to the police reports, Polite said, “God told him to do it.”

He is reportedly charged with attempted homicide and is being detained in a Pittsburgh jail.

