All the Lewks from the 2024 Met Gala | PICsVideos

*Missed the dazzling array of outfits at Monday night’s Met Gala in Manhattan? No worries, we’ve got you covered.

Celebrities rocked the red carpet in earthy tones inspired by decay and fairytales.

The dress code, “The Garden of Time,” draws from a 1962 short story by J. G. Ballard, featuring a garden filled with mystical, time-manipulating flowers.

This Ballardian theme is in line with The Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” slated to enchant visitors at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 through September 2.

Here’s a glimpse of what went down:

Headlining the event as co-chairs were A-listers Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, alongside the iconic Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue. Lopez, in a stunning nude illusion Schiaparelli gown, expressed her gratitude at her co-chair role, speculating it might be her last stint. “I think that’s it for me,” she mused.

Zendaya, known for her style prowess, caught eyes with not one but two incredible looks on the cream-colored carpet. From a nature-inspired Maison Margiela ensemble to a vintage chic sourced from Lily et Cie, she embodied the garden theme with flair.

While the night’s fashion chatter mostly revolved around women’s looks, male celebrities like Donald Glover, Ed Sheeran, and Jack Harlow put their unique spins on suits and tuxedos, subtly nodding to the garden-inspired theme.

Amidst the kaleidoscope of colors, some stars opted for sleek all-black ensembles, including Juliana Canfield, Rosalía, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa. Rosalía shared her vision of channeling lady Dior through the perspective of designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, christening herself “a black tulip.”

Notably missing from the guest list this year were Met Gala favorites like Rihanna, Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Solange, and Taylor Swift, leaving fashion enthusiasts longing for their unique interpretations of the Garden of Time.

