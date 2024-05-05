Sunday, May 5, 2024
Met Gala Dropped Diddy From Invite List
By Chris Richburg
Yung Miami and Diddy at 2023 Met Gala
Yung Miami and Diddy at 2023 Met Gala

*The list of major rejections for Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to grow, with the famed Met Gala among the entrants.

Sources confessed to RadarOnline that the Bad Boy Records founder/rapper, who was once on the must-invite list for the annual event, has been shunned by the fashion world. The blind eye stems from multiple sexual assault lawsuits Combs is facing amid a federal sex trafficking investigation. The “Hello Good Morning” entertainer has denied all accusations against him.

As a result of the situation, an insider claims the coveted invite will reportedly not be sent to him.

Considered to be the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event and social gathering, the Met Gala is an annual fundraising event that is held every year in New York City. Money raised from the benefit goes to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. In addition to attracting news coverage, the Met Gala is a magnet for a who’s who of movers and shakers in the worlds of fashion, entertainment (film, television, music, theater), business, politics, sports, and social media. Prior to the sexual assault allegations and investigation, Combs was a fixture at the Met Gala with his Sean John clothing line and hitmaker status in the music industry, among others.

Citing the National Enquirer, LoveBScott mentioned a source who weighed in on the hip-hop mogul’s current struggle.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

“Now he finds himself grappling not only with the preservation of his reputation but also with the loss of his standing within an industry that has unequivocally distanced itself from him,” a source noted.

The Met Gala’s snub of Combs marks the latest backlash against the “Let’s Get It” hitmaker “since details surrounding his ongoing legal drama became known.”

In February, Combs opted against attending the 2024 Grammy Awards amid reports his invitation was being evaluated and never sent, due to lawsuits from several women including ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. The singer, a former Bad Boy artist, accused her former boss of rape and assault. She ultimately dropped her suit one day after filing it, due to an out-of-court settlement reached by both parties.

Combs’ sexual lawsuit troubles have extended into his business relationships, with more than a dozen companies dropping him. Last week, Combs allegedly sold his shares of his Revolt TV network, LoveBScott reported.

