Tuesday, May 7, 2024
HomeEducationProtests
Education

Did Campus Protests Go Too Far? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
By riversteff
0

*Yes, our headline asks “Did Campus Protests Go Too Far?” Before we try to answer that, keep in mind that parents spend the first part of a child’s life teaching them to walk and talk. They spend the next part of their childhood telling them to shut up and sit down!

A lot of politicians and college administrators are in the ‘Shut up and sit down’ stage right now, after all the Israeli-Palestinian war protests that erupted on college campuses last week from California to New York.

Using more forceful tactics against campus protesters than Capitol Police used against January 6th insurrectionists – who clearly showed deadly force and acted with malice – says more about some of these right-wingers than it does about campus protestors.

If some people had their way, protestors with student visas would be deported, others would be barred from receiving federal funds, and they all would be placed on a ‘no hire’ list. Click the video above to find out more about college campus protestors.

Steffanie Rivers, Freelance Columnist
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Threads, and Twitter.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: It’s Personal! Civil Rights Attorney Areva Martin’s Statement on Cancellation of Columbia University Commencement Ceremony

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Juneteenth Film Festival Returns To Kansas City

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

** FEATURED STORY **

Battle Rapper Lady Luck: From Attempted Suicide to the Light | EURexclusiveWatch

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming