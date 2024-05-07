Did Campus Protests Go Too Far? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Yes, our headline asks “Did Campus Protests Go Too Far?” Before we try to answer that, keep in mind that parents spend the first part of a child’s life teaching them to walk and talk. They spend the next part of their childhood telling them to shut up and sit down!

A lot of politicians and college administrators are in the ‘Shut up and sit down’ stage right now, after all the Israeli-Palestinian war protests that erupted on college campuses last week from California to New York.

Using more forceful tactics against campus protesters than Capitol Police used against January 6th insurrectionists – who clearly showed deadly force and acted with malice – says more about some of these right-wingers than it does about campus protestors.

If some people had their way, protestors with student visas would be deported, others would be barred from receiving federal funds, and they all would be placed on a ‘no hire’ list. Click the video above to find out more about college campus protestors.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Threads, and Twitter.

