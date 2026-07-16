Lizzo Gained 20 Pounds After Hitting Weight Loss Goal

The singer opened up about regaining weight following her 60 pound transformation and invited questions about it.

Lizzo wearing Robert Wun arrives at the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2025 held at the Barker Hangar on April 5, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Lizzo is getting ahead of the conversation about her body once again.

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In a new interview with The Guardian, the 38-year-old shared that 20 of the pounds she shed have returned since she celebrated her “weight release goal” in early 2025.

“I’ve gained 20 pounds since last year,” she said. “So everyone can ask me about weight gain, too, if they’d like.”

The Grammy winner slimmed down by 60 pounds after deciding to change her habits in 2023. Her approach included lifting weights, walking away from a vegan diet, and centering her meals on protein alongside vegetables.

The Meadows – Lizzo in concert/Depositphotos

She pushed back on attempts to explain the transformation with a single narrative. “There are a lot of reasons,” she said. “People always want to make it one single headline, one single thing. A lot of things can be true at once.”

Physical discomfort played a role, along with a period away from social media. “I was in a place where my physical weight was causing joint pain and aches,” she explained. “I also got to the point where I came off the internet, and all I had was the studio and my thoughts. So I poured myself into the things I could control. My body, my lifestyle. My routines and habits.”

Lizzo announced her milestone in January 2025, revealing her body fat had dropped 16 percent, and her BMI fell by 10.5 points. “I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” she wrote at the time.

The candid new interview comes on the heels of Lizzo defending her career. After her latest album “Bitch” posted modest streaming numbers, critics online questioned whether her star had faded. She rejected that framing on X, arguing that radio once drove her success and that the industry’s pivot to streaming changed how fans find her music.

She also pointed to the 2023 lawsuit filed by former backup dancers, calling the public scrutiny an attack on her career.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lizzo Blames Streaming Culture for Low ‘Bitch’ Numbers

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