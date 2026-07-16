Applebee’s Rolls Out New Burgers, Margaritas and Charity Lemonade for Summer

The restaurant chain's latest limited-time offerings include a new appetizer, three cocktails and a lemonade that supports childhood cancer research.

Applebee’s is creating a subscription pass for date nights.

*Applebee’s has refreshed its summer menu with a lineup of limited-time food and drinks, while once again partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to raise money for childhood cancer research.

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Now available at participating locations, the seasonal menu introduces the new Bacon Cheeseburger Wonton Tacos, an appetizer that combines two Applebee’s favorites into a single dish. The tacos feature seasoned ground beef, melted cheddar cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, pickles and spicy honey mustard wrapped in crispy wonton shells. Guests can also order the appetizer as part of the restaurant’s 2 for $25 menu, per the news release.

Bacon Cheeseburger Wonton Tacos

The casual dining chain is also expanding its cocktail selection with three new beverages designed for summer.

The new $10 Don Julio Margarita lineup includes the Backflippin’ Blue Margarita, made with Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curaçao, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. Joining it is the Prickly Plunge Margarita, which blends Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Smirnoff Vodka, triple sec, prickly pear and lime.

Applebee’s has also introduced the $6 Bacardi Blushing Dragon, served in the chain’s signature Mucho glass. The cocktail combines Bacardí Superior Rum with dragon fruit, premium lemon sour and lemonade.

In addition to the new menu items, Applebee’s has launched its annual fundraising campaign benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, marking the 22nd year of the partnership.

Don Julio Margs + Barcardi Blushing Dragon

The restaurant is offering the non-alcoholic Lemon Berry Sunshine, with 50 cents from every drink sold through Aug. 30 donated to support childhood cancer research and family assistance programs through the foundation.

Customers can also contribute directly by purchasing a digital lemon during checkout on Applebees.com or through the Applebee’s mobile app. Donation options are available in increments of $1, $5, $10 and $20.

The new menu items and charitable campaign are available now for a limited time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Applebee’s Brings Back $1 DOLLARITA in July

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