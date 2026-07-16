Gloss Up Hospitalized After Car Accident as Team Confirms Her Foot Was Not Amputated

The Memphis rapper told fans her foot was amputated while heavily medicated ahead of emergency surgery.

Gloss Up/Instagram screenshot

*Gloss Up’s team is setting the record straight after the Memphis rapper alarmed fans with a hospital post claiming her foot had been amputated. Her management confirmed the foot remains intact and that surgeons were working to save it.

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According to Ice Cream Convos, the confusion began Sunday after a car crash left the Gloss Up with severe damage to her foot. The 28-year-old, born Jerrica LaShay Russell, was also celebrating her birthday when the wreck occurred. Her first Instagram Story post delivered the alarming news to followers.

“I Have Never In My Life Been In A Car Accident Until Now. My Whole Foot Amputated! I’m SAD ASFFFF! It’s My Birthdayyyy,” she wrote along with crying emojis.

She followed up with a post that contradicted the first. “I’m going into surgery to save my foot! Thank Yall For Calls & Texts Messages. 💕💕”

Gloss Up/Instagram screenshot

With social media buzzing over the conflicting posts, her team issued an official clarification.

“Gloss Up was recently involved in a serious car accident and sustained a severe injury to her foot,” the statement said. “While the medical team is doing everything they can to save it, she is currently heavily medicated for pain and mistakenly thought it had already been amputated. To clarify: her foot has NOT been amputated. She is actively in surgery, and doctors are actively working to save and treat it.”

The team added: “She needs all the support she can get right now. Please keep her in your thoughts and send your strongest prayers for her recovery and her medical team.”

Heavy pain medication caused the mix-up, her camp explained. The drugs left the rapper convinced doctors had already removed the foot before her operation began.

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