Exclusive Clip: ‘City Eats: Charleston’ Visits 39 Rue de Jean for a Taste of French and Lowcountry Tradition | WATCH

This week's episode follows G Garvin to a Charleston restaurant where French classics meet generations of Southern family traditions.

*Charleston’s rich culinary heritage takes center stage in this week’s episode of “City Eats: Charleston,” and EURweb has an exclusive first look at one of the featured restaurants.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Hosted by celebrity chef G. Garvin, the aspireTV series continues its tour of the city’s diverse food scene with a visit to 39 Rue de Jean, a French-inspired brasserie where classic European cooking is blended with the traditions of South Carolina’s Lowcountry, per the news release.

In the exclusive clip, viewers meet Chef Letha McClary, whose menu reflects both her culinary training and her family history. While dishes like coq au vin and chicken francaise showcase French technique, McClary says some of her greatest inspiration comes from memories of her grandmother’s red rice, bringing generations of Southern tradition into the restaurant’s kitchen.

The result is a dining experience that bridges cultures, pairing French flavors with the comfort and storytelling found in Lowcountry cuisine. At 39 Rue de Jean, every plate reflects a connection between heritage and innovation.

Chef Letha McClary – City Eats Charleston. episode 406 screenshot

“City Eats: Charleston” follows G Garvin as he explores the people and places shaping one of America’s most celebrated food destinations. Throughout the season, he visits restaurants and neighborhood favorites while learning how history, culture and personal experiences influence the city’s evolving culinary identity.

The series highlights a wide range of chefs and cuisines, from the West African traditions of Bintü Atelier and the Filipino-inspired storytelling at Kultura to the modern barbecue creations at King BBQ. Garvin also explores Pakistani flavors at Ma’am Saab, Caribbean cuisine at Taste of the Islands, Southern comfort food at My Three Sons and contemporary dining at Wild Common.

Each stop offers a different perspective on Charleston’s food culture, revealing the personal stories and traditions behind the meals that continue to shape the city’s vibrant restaurant scene.

Watch EURweb’s exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “City Eats: Charleston” above, and catch the full episode on aspireTV.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chef G. Garvin Brings Savannah’s Soul to the Table in New Season of ‘City Eats’ | EUR Exclusive

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE