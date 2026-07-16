Fans Express Concern After Gladys Knight Concert Revives Family Health Dispute

Online reactions to a recent performance have renewed attention on the soul legend's son's past allegations, which Gladys Knight has repeatedly denied.

Gladys Knight performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

*Legendary singer Gladys Knight is once again at the center of a public conversation about her health after concertgoers shared online accounts claiming the 82-year-old appeared disoriented during a recent performance in Raleigh, North Carolina. While no medical condition has been confirmed, the social media posts have revived allegations made last year by Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, who publicly questioned whether the Grammy-winning icon should continue touring.

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The renewed discussion follows a series of attendee accounts posted on Reddit and Lipstick Alley after Knight’s Raleigh concert. Several people claimed the “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer occasionally forgot lyrics, wandered across the stage, and was gently guided by members of her backing vocalists during portions of the show. Others said she still sounded strong when singing and appeared to enjoy performing despite the moments that sparked concern.

Concert Reactions Spread Across Social Media

The online posts quickly gained traction as fans debated whether what they witnessed reflected the normal effects of aging or something more serious.

Some attendees described Knight as energetic and vocally impressive, saying she appeared genuinely happy to be on stage. Others questioned whether her apparent confusion warranted concern and wondered if the demanding schedule of live performances remains appropriate for an artist in her 80s.

Because the accounts come from audience members and social media users, they have not been independently verified, and neither Knight nor her representatives have publicly addressed the Raleigh performance.

Son’s Allegations Resurface

The recent online discussion has also brought renewed attention to allegations Hankerson made in August 2025.

In interviews at the time, he accused Knight’s husband, William McDowell, of mental and financial elder abuse and claimed his mother was experiencing memory issues and cognitive decline while continuing to tour. Hankerson said he filed a complaint with North Carolina authorities because he feared the performance schedule was harming her health.

Knight firmly rejected those claims.

“I’m sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented,” she said in a statement released through ABC News. “I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well.”

She added, “I’m healthy and happy,” while expressing excitement about continuing to perform. Her publicist also called Hankerson’s allegations “unfounded” and suggested legal action could be pursued over what the team described as defamatory statements.

Gladys Knight and Shanga Ali Hankerson – screenshot

Fans Divided Over What Comes Next

The latest concert reports have prompted mixed reactions online.

Some fans say they hope Knight continues performing for as long as it brings her joy, arguing that many veteran entertainers remain active well into their later years. Others say the recent audience accounts, if accurate, have renewed concerns raised by Hankerson nearly a year ago.

Without an official statement addressing the Raleigh concert, however, those observations remain anecdotal and should not be interpreted as confirmation of any medical condition.

Knight, affectionately known as the “Empress of Soul,” has enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and remains one of the most celebrated voices in American music. She continues to have live performances listed on her schedule.

As of Wednesday, Knight’s representatives had not issued a statement regarding the recent concert or the online speculation surrounding it.

For now, the conversation remains fueled largely by social media eyewitness accounts and a family dispute that became public last year. Until Knight, her family or her medical team provide additional information, any claims regarding her health remain unconfirmed.

Gladys Knight in Raleigh NC – screenshot

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