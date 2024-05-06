Monday, May 6, 2024
HomeEducation
Education

It’s Personal! Civil Rights Attorney Areva Martin’s Statement on Cancellation of Columbia University Commencement Ceremony
By Fisher Jack
0
Areva Martin
Areva Martin

*Beverly Hills, CA – Prominent civil rights attorney Areva Martin, who has two daughters graduating from Columbia Law School, expressed dismay at the cancellation of Columbia’s main commencement ceremony.

Columbia announced it will replace its longstanding university-wide commencement ceremony with smaller, school-based celebrations after weeks marked by protests and arrests.

Martin will serve as a speaker at a May 14 commencement event hosted by the Columbia Black Law Students Association.

“I share in the profound disappointment of the students who will be denied the opportunity to have their traditional, time-honored graduation ceremony,” said Martin. “I am dismayed and upset as a practicing civil rights attorney as well as the parent of two daughters in the joint JD/MBA program. These students began their law careers in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and will now have their hard-won success marred by the compounded disappointment of the administration denying them the graduation experience. I was honored to be asked to speak at one of the graduation events, especially given the significance of these ceremonies in the aftermath of COVID-19, when the students had to endure a very attenuated, isolating college campus community.

Martin added: “The school’s security concerns strain credulity because they are continuing to permit other celebrations. This is a large, leading university accustomed to hosting major events with heads of state, presidents, vice presidents, members of Congress and others. By all appearances, the university is trying to insulate the administration from public displays of criticism — not a just reason to deny tens of thousands of students, parents and loved ones of the most important events in their lives.”

Columbia Univ - Depositphotos
Columbia Univ – Depositphotos

Areva Martin’s Special Needs Network, Inc. is a nonprofit grassroots 501(c)(3) organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people. For more information, visit www.snnla.org.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Kenan Thompson is Supportive of Protests At Columbia As Long As They Don’t Involve HIS Daughter in ‘SNL’ Comical Cold Open | WATCH 

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Tracy Morgan to Star in New Comedy Series ‘Crutch’ Ordered by Paramount+
Next article
Giancarlo Esposito Shines in ‘Parish’: Your Next Binge-Worthy Obsession | EUR Video Exclusive

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

** FEATURED STORY **

Battle Rapper Lady Luck: From Attempted Suicide to the Light | EURexclusiveWatch

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming