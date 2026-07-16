R. Kelly Petitions Trump to Commute His 30 Year Federal Sentence

Court records show the disgraced singer's commutation request is pending after his lawyer vowed to reach the President.

R&B superstar R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center in Chicago to attend a closed-door hearing in a court fight with his ex-wife over child support on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

*R. Kelly wants President Donald Trump to shorten his time behind bars.

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Newly released records from the Office of the Pardon Attorney show the singer has formally asked for a commutation of his 30-year federal sentence. According to the Chicago Tribune, the request remains under review. Kelly is not pursuing a full pardon. A commutation would trim his sentence while his convictions stand.

Since 2021, the disgraced R&B star has remained behind bars after a jury convicted him on nine federal charges, including racketeering and Mann Act violations involving minors. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June 2022. In 2023, a second federal case resulted in a 20-year sentence, though all but one year will be served concurrently with his original sentence.

Kelly’s attorney, Beau Brindley, previously filed an emergency motion asking the court to transfer the singer from prison to home confinement. The filing alleged that Kelly was the target of a murder plot while behind bars.

Brindley’s filing included testimony from a dying prisoner. That man swore officials dangled his release as payment for killing Kelly. The filing also accused the government of secretly reading protected legal mail between Kelly and his lawyers.

After the filing, Brindley told Variety that prison officials retaliated by placing Kelly in solitary confinement. He then vowed to bring the case directly to Trump through the President’s associates.

“He understands what that’s like, and when he knows that it’s being escalated to the point of a death threat to hide the corruption that we’re trying to put out there, he’s perhaps the only person that there is who is going to have the courage to pull the trigger and say I want to stop it now,” Brindley explained.

Instead of seeking clemency, Brindley demanded a new trial over the alleged theft of Kelly’s jail letters.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: R. Kelly Out of Solitary Confinement After Prison Review

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