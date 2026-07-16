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Patti LaBelle’s MLB All-Star Anthem Draws Praise and Criticism

Viewers clashed over the 82-year-old singer’s interpretation of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the Philadelphia event.
Patti LaBelle National Anthem performance before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game
Patti LaBelle/YouTube screenshot via MLB

*Patti LaBelle’s return to the spotlight in her hometown became one of the most discussed moments of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

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The 82-year-old singer performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Her vocal choices prompted sharply different reactions from viewers, turning the pregame performance into a social media debate.

Some fans objected to LaBelle’s interpretation and argued that the national anthem should be delivered without added flourishes. Page Six reported that she changed portions of the wording and “dragged out the anthem longer than most”.

“It was horrible. Completely disrespectful to our anthem,” one viewer wrote on X.

Patti LaBelle National Anthem performance before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game
Patti LaBelle/YouTube screenshot via MLB

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Another critic posted, “That was terrible,” adding, “What an embarrassment for the troops who fight for the country.”

One commenter praised LaBelle’s career while questioning why singers alter the anthem.

“Patti LaBelle is one of our greatest singers, however why people think they have to add their own twist to the National Anthem boggles my mind. Leave it alone. It was not meant to be sung with runs or ‘making it your own.’”

Other viewers pushed back against the negative responses and said LaBelle’s age, career and status as a music icon deserved greater consideration.

“Patti is 82 and a legend. How many people on this app could do what she just did and not sound like a dying whale? She did a fabulous job,” one supporter wrote.

LaBelle’s rendition appealed to viewers who welcomed her distinctive style, while others remained firmly committed to a more traditional presentation of the song. Watch the performance below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COMPatti LaBelle Is Recording an Age-Appropriate R&B Album

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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