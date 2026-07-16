Congress Calls NMAH Director to Testify Over History Exhibits

Rep. Tim Burchett is questioning whether the federally supported museum presents an ideological view of the nation’s past.

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*Federal support for the Smithsonian Institution is facing new scrutiny as a House panel prepares to question the leader of the National Museum of American History about the institution’s approach to the nation’s past.

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Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee has requested that museum director Anthea Hartig appear before the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency next Tuesday. According to the New York Post, Burchett, the Republican chairman of the panel, says Congress should examine how the museum uses taxpayer funding and whether its exhibits reflect a political agenda.

The Smithsonian receives about 62% of its funding from the federal government. In a letter to Hartig, Burchett wrote that the institution should represent the public rather than “promote an ideologically charged agenda.”

WASHINGTON DC – JUL 5: Exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington DC, as seen on July 5, 2025. — Photo by sainaniritu/Depositphotos

His request follows a report from the White House Domestic Policy Council that criticized the Smithsonian’s leadership and programming. The review argued that the National Museum of American History “cannot be trusted to tell America’s story honestly and in a way that is inspiring, unifying, and worthy of our great republic.” The DPC also accused NMAH of downplaying the influence of the Founding Fathers.

The report pointed to comments Hartig made about the museum’s mission. She previously said the institution aimed “to reframe the traditional celebratory narrative of U.S. history for visitors” and referred to history as a “prime tool of social justice.”

White House officials also cited remarks concerning the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. According to the report, Hartig discussed how museums might “problematize” the anniversary and stated that “loving America is very complicated.”

Burchett contends the findings raise questions about whether museum officials understand the country’s heritage or are intentionally presenting it in a negative light. He wants Hartig to explain the museum’s decisions and justify continued congressional support.

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