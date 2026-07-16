‘Superman’ Soars Over Critics Choice Super Awards Nominations as Black Stars Shine

Edi Gathegi, Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, and Sterling K. Brown land nods ahead of the August 6 winners reveal.

DAVID CORENSWET as Superman in DC Studios’ and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SUPERMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release

*The Critics Choice Association has unveiled its nominees for the 6th annual Critics Choice Super Awards. The genre-focused honors celebrate fan favorites across superhero, science fiction and fantasy, horror, and action titles in film and television. Winners will be revealed on Thursday, August 6.

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“Superman” flies highest on the film side with six nominations. The DC blockbuster competes for Best Superhero Movie, while Edi Gathegi, David Corenswet, and Nicholas Hoult all vie for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie. Rachel Brosnahan joins the race for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, and Hoult picks up a second nod for Best Villain in a Movie.

Black talent commands attention throughout this year’s field. Keke Palmer earned a Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie nomination for “I Love Boosters.” Angela Bassett scored an acting nod for “9-1-1,” and Octavia Spencer landed one for “Ride or Die.” Sterling K. Brown claimed two nominations for “Paradise,” while Idris Elba, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Taylour Paige, Jaz Sinclair, and Chiwetel Ejiofor also made the cut.

Angela Bassett arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. — Photo by Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

Amazon’s “The Boys” rules the television categories with five nominations, including Best Superhero Series. Antony Starr doubles up with acting and villain nods, and costars Valorie Curry and Colby Minifie square off in the actress category.

Several titles bunched up just behind the leaders. “Masters of the Universe,” “Obsession,” “Project Hail Mary,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” and “Weapons” grabbed four film nominations apiece. On the TV side, “Fallout,” “House of the Dragon,” and “Paradise” matched that total.

The villain races boast heavyweight names. Jared Leto, Amy Madigan, Macaulay Culkin, Peter Dinklage, and Ewan Mitchell all earned recognition for their menacing turns.

Founded in 1995, the CCA represents more than 500 critics and entertainment journalists. The organization also produces the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television among its slate of annual events.

For more information, visit www.CriticsChoice.com and follow along on Instagram and X @CriticsChoice, on TikTok @OfficialCriticsChoice, and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.



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