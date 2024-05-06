Monday, May 6, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Oprah, Trump, Hollywood Stars Attend Diddy’s 1998 Bash in Unearthed VHS Tape
By Ny MaGee
0
Janet, Diddy and Naomi Campbell
(L to R) Janet Jackson, Sean Combs aka Diddy and Naomi Campbell attend the celebration for Diddy’s birthday and new album launch at LAVO on November 9, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality)

*Page Six obtained a copy of a VHS tape showing the many celebrities invited to attend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 29th birthday in 1998.

The nearly six-minute was sent out as an invitation to the mogul’s celebrity pals and features “Oprah, Donald Trump, Derek Jeter, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Magic Johnson, Will Smith, Ben Stiller, Joan Rivers, Wyclef Jean, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Tommy Hilfiger, Clive Davis, Ronald Perelman, Penny Marshall, Robin Leach and Stephen Baldwin, among others,” the outlet writes. The recipients of the video take “turns to hype the bash, encourage the recipients to RSVP and to goof off for the camera,” per Page Six. 

The video shows Danny Devito lying on a sofa under a blanket, saying, “That’s right, Puff Daddy is having a party, and this is Puff Daddy inviting you to come! Let’s have a ball!”

Trump refers to Puff Daddy as “The legendary P Diddy.”

At the time, The Daily News reported that the event incurred $600,000 in expenses and had 1,600 attendees on the guest list, which also included Henry Winkler, Aerin Lauder, Mike Tyson, Minnie Driver, Mark Wahlberg, Lenny Kravitz, Kevin Costner, Sarah Ferguson, Martha Stewart, Jay Z and Naomi Cambell, Page Six reports.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs / Depositphotos

Meanwhile, some of these same individuals are on Combs’ hit list as he is reportedly seeking revenge against those who have turned their back on him amid accusations of sexual abuse. According to RadarOnline, Combs is allegedly preparing to confront his A-list pals who have distanced themselves from him during his multiple legal battles.

“He’s nursing a grudge against collaborators who’ve gone silent amid his legal battles,” a source told The National Enquirer.

“Questions linger over the whereabouts of stars he helped elevate, like Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and Justin Bieber, who have distanced themselves from him,” the tea spiller added. 

Meanwhile, Diddy (and his son Christian Combs) is accused of sexually assaulting and drugging young women. 

In March, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided as part of a sex trafficking investigation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security.

The hip-hop mogul has denied all of the mounting allegations.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Diddy Prepares to ‘Settle Scores’ with Silent Friends Amid Legal Turmoil

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Cancelled After Calling His Children ‘Evil’

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming