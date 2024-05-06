Oprah, Trump, Hollywood Stars Attend Diddy’s 1998 Bash in Unearthed VHS Tape

*Page Six obtained a copy of a VHS tape showing the many celebrities invited to attend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 29th birthday in 1998.

The nearly six-minute was sent out as an invitation to the mogul’s celebrity pals and features “Oprah, Donald Trump, Derek Jeter, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Magic Johnson, Will Smith, Ben Stiller, Joan Rivers, Wyclef Jean, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Tommy Hilfiger, Clive Davis, Ronald Perelman, Penny Marshall, Robin Leach and Stephen Baldwin, among others,” the outlet writes. The recipients of the video take “turns to hype the bash, encourage the recipients to RSVP and to goof off for the camera,” per Page Six.

The video shows Danny Devito lying on a sofa under a blanket, saying, “That’s right, Puff Daddy is having a party, and this is Puff Daddy inviting you to come! Let’s have a ball!”

Trump refers to Puff Daddy as “The legendary P Diddy.”

At the time, The Daily News reported that the event incurred $600,000 in expenses and had 1,600 attendees on the guest list, which also included Henry Winkler, Aerin Lauder, Mike Tyson, Minnie Driver, Mark Wahlberg, Lenny Kravitz, Kevin Costner, Sarah Ferguson, Martha Stewart, Jay Z and Naomi Cambell, Page Six reports.

Meanwhile, some of these same individuals are on Combs’ hit list as he is reportedly seeking revenge against those who have turned their back on him amid accusations of sexual abuse. According to RadarOnline, Combs is allegedly preparing to confront his A-list pals who have distanced themselves from him during his multiple legal battles.

“He’s nursing a grudge against collaborators who’ve gone silent amid his legal battles,” a source told The National Enquirer.

“Questions linger over the whereabouts of stars he helped elevate, like Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and Justin Bieber, who have distanced themselves from him,” the tea spiller added.

Meanwhile, Diddy (and his son Christian Combs) is accused of sexually assaulting and drugging young women.

In March, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided as part of a sex trafficking investigation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security.

The hip-hop mogul has denied all of the mounting allegations.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Diddy Prepares to ‘Settle Scores’ with Silent Friends Amid Legal Turmoil