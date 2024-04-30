Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Diddy Prepares to ‘Settle Scores’ with Silent Friends Amid Legal Turmoil
By Ny MaGee
*Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly seeking revenge as he’s facing multiple accusations of sexual abuse

According to RadarOnline, Combs is allegedly preparing to confront his A-lister pals who have distanced themselves from him amid his slew of lawsuits.

“He’s nursing a grudge against collaborators who’ve gone silent amid his legal battles,” a source told The National Enquirer.

“Questions linger over the whereabouts of stars he helped elevate, like Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and Justin Bieber, who have distanced themselves from him,” the tea spiller added. 

Meanwhile, Diddy (and his son Christian Combs) are accused of sexually assaulting and drugging young women. In December, the hip-hop mogul denied all of the allegations. 

Sean Diddy Combs arrives at the BET Awards 2022 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he wrote on social media. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

In recent months, the music mogul has been linked to multiple sex trafficking allegations.

As we reported earlier… two women leveled accusations of sexual abuse against the music mogul a week after Diddy settled a $30 million lawsuit with singer Cassie in November last year. The following month, another woman accused Combs of gang rape when she was 17 years old in 2003. A male music producer filed a lawsuit last month alleging that Puff Daddy sexually assaulted him.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security raided his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

“Diddy is preparing for a fierce legal battle to clear his name,” a music insider told the National Enquirer. “Once vindicated, his focus will shift toward settling scores with those who deserted him when he needed them most!”

OTHER NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Shyne Admits He Was Diddy's 'Fall Guy' in 1999 Nightclub Shooting

A Brief History Behind the Racial Slur 'Cracker'
Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle Spar After 'Black Country Music' Jab | Video

