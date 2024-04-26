Mary J. Blige Reacts to R&R Hall of Fame Selection, ‘Icon’ Status, Fate of Acting Career and MORE on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

*Ifins ya missed it, on “Tamron Hall,” friend of the Tam Fam and hip hop legend, Mary J. Blige joined the show for her first talk show appearance following Sunday’s announcement that she will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Blige shared her excitement for being honored, reflected on what it’s like to be referred to as an “icon” and revealed that, despite her Starz series, “Power Book II: Ghost,” coming to an end, she plans to continue her acting career. Also, in an exclusive “Tamron Hall” announcement, Blige revealed her “Strength of a Woman Community Fund” in Yonkers, NY in partnership with Pepsi.

Mary J. Blige on finding out that she would be a 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee:

“I’m still trying to process this whole thing. It’s a big deal and I’m just so grateful because I know it didn’t have to be this way but it is this way. I give all the credit to God because I don’t even know what to do with it. It’s just so humbling. What am I supposed to do, bust through the roof? I don’t know what to do except be grateful and be thankful.” She continued, “I was home and I got the news from people in my camp and I was grateful for the nomination because I was next to Cher and Mariah Carey and Sade, I mean all of these amazing women. When I saw Cher I was like, we can forget about it. Let me sit on down and just be grateful for the nomination. And so when I heard the news Sunday I was like…what?”

Mary J. Blige explains why she’s humble:

“I work so hard – mentally, spiritually, physically, intellectually. I’ve been through everything in front of the world – from taxes to shame to abusive relationships – all kinds of stuff I’ve been through and come out and figured out how to come out classy and strong and just keep moving to the next thing. It’s really about just people being grateful because amazing things have happened…”

Mary J. Blige on her “icon” status:

“It’s a lot for us to handle because I’m just a vessel. I can’t take this credit when people say, ‘Oh you saved my life.’ No, I’m a body that God used to help you. I don’t want the responsibility of, oh, I can save the world. I wasn’t trying to save the world, I was trying to save myself. And in trying to save myself people saw me and said, ‘Well if Mary can do it, if Mary can come out of it, I can come out of it too.’”

Mary J. Blige on the future of her acting career:

“Yeah, of course, I’m still acting. This is not the end for me, just because it’s the end of ‘Ghost.’ It’s not the end of my acting career. But I just try to take things, I want to do everything. I’m working on my craft still. I still believe I need work.” Tamron asked, “What are you doing?” “Classes, like acting classes,” Mary answered. “Before I do a movie I do a class.”

Mary J. Blige on her “Strength of a Woman Community Fund” in partnership with Pepsi:

“[Pepsi has] a commitment of $100K to support women in Yonkers and their initiatives and their programs. I grew up in Yonkers, and when this whole movement is about what this whole thing is about, I always wanted to help women. I didn’t know how I was going to help women. I didn’t know I had to become everything I saw and go through all the hell I did to support women the way I do, but here we are, you know, I can relate to every woman from all age groups.”

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Had High-Functioning Depression