Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Had High-Functioning Depression
By Ny MaGee
Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie Kryst / Twitter

*Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s new memoir, “By the Time You Read This,” was released Tuesday.

The book, which was completed by her mother, April Simpkins, explores Kryst’s experience competing for Miss USA and Miss Universe and her battle with high-functioning depression before her suicide in January 2022. Per Business Insider: “The term, which is not an official medical diagnosis, describes depression among people who maintain, or even appear to thrive in, happy-looking, productive lives, experts told Business Insider,” the outlet writes. 

“Although successful and oftentimes leaders in their fields, these individuals are conducting their lives much like running a race with a weight belt carrying 100 extra pounds,” John Huber, a psychologist at Mainstream Mental Health, told Healthline.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America reports that approximately 8.4% of Americans aged 18 and over experience major depressive disorder each year. It is more prevalent in women than men, with the average age of onset being 32.5 years.

“More often than not, severity correlates with a lower level of functioning, but some people can experience severe depression, even suicidal ideation, but continue to be high functioning in their outwardly facing lives,” said Dr. Mimi Winsberg, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer of Brightside, told BI.

According to Winsberg, high achievers in the tech and entertainment sectors might feel pressured to conceal their inner struggles due to the “pressure to keep up public appearances, or an environment that does not culturally sanction depression or where lower levels of functioning are less acceptable.”

Getting help can be challenging since it “can involve acknowledging vulnerability and slowing down,” Winsberg said.

“Good treatments are available, even online and from the comfort of your home,” she added.

Meanwhile, Simpkins wrote in the memoir, “My life’s purpose has changed, and I realize more clearly my life’s mission to continue to shine a bright light on mental health and wellness.”

Representing North Carolina, Kryst clinched the Miss USA title in 2019. In a statement sent to BI after her death, Simpkins said: “We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor, and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it, we miss all of her. Cheslie — to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles.”

The grieving mother added, “You were more than a daughter — you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

