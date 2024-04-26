Trailer Drops for ‘The Forge’ Starring Priscilla Shirer and Aspen Kennedy | Watch

*Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films, Provident Films, and the Kendrick Brothers have released the official trailer for their newest film, “The Forge,” which debuts exclusively in theaters nationwide on August 23.

Per the news release, the title is a bold, inspirational drama about the power of mentorship set in the same cinematic world as WAR ROOM, their 2015 hit film that claimed the #1 spot on the North American box office charts.

“We made this film to inspire, challenge and motivate viewers to follow Jesus wholeheartedly,” said director Alex Kendrick. “Our hope is that audiences around the world will recognize the pivotal role that Godly mentorship plays in shaping the next generation.”

Watch the new trailer above.

“The Forge” cast includes Priscilla Shirer (WAR ROOM), Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER), Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM) and newcomer Aspen Kennedy. It also stars T.C. Stallings (WAR ROOM), BJ Arnett, Ken Bevel (COURAGEOUS), former NFL star Benjamin Watson, Jonathan Evans, Jerry Shirer, and Tommy Woodard (FAMILY CAMP).

“It is an honor to partner with the Kendrick Brothers to bring another powerful story to movie screens that will impact people and glorify Jesus,” said Priscilla Shirer. “The theme of discipleship is near and dear to my heart, especially as a mom to three boys. My prayer is that this film will inspire parents to pray fervently for their children and for the mentors that God will use to impact their lives.”

“The Forge” is produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), Justin Tolley (The Chosen), Aaron Burns (WAR ROOM), and Trey Reynolds (FAMILY CAMP), and written by Alex and Stephen Kendrick.

