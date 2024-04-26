Friday, April 26, 2024
From Poverty to Advocacy: Jim Jones and Hot 97 Champion Medicaid Equity
By Fisher Jack
*Hip-hop luminary Jim Jones reveals his upbringing in poverty on Medicaid, championing healthcare justice in New York. Partnering with iconic radio brands, Jones joins the chorus advocating for Medicaid equity, shedding light on disparities.

In a collaborative effort with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, media giant MediaCo’s radio stations, HOT 97 and WBLS, intensified their call for Medicaid equity. Prompted by a poignant plea from 1199SEIU President George Gresham, personalities like Ebro Darden, TT Torrez, and Funk Flex rallied alongside Jones, igniting a fervent dialogue.

Growing up reliant on Medicaid, Jones intimately understands the crucial role hospitals play in marginalized communities. He stresses the necessity for government intervention, urging policymakers to reinvest in Medicaid payments, an issue that hits close to home for the rapper.

On March 22, Jones, accompanied by fellow artists Jadakiss and Funk Flex, led a rally in Manhattan’s East Village, demanding equity in healthcare. Joined by a diverse coalition of healthcare workers, faith leaders, and activists, the march symbolized a united front against systemic injustice.

Jim Jones expressed how he “does not dabble in politics” but will advocate for a good cause. He said, “Me being a kid growing up on Medicaid, I know how important these hospitals are. So we need the government, and the governor, to put that 30% or so back into Medicaid payments.”

This partnership persists in amplifying the plight of Medicaid patients, spotlighting the dire consequences of underfunding hospitals. With Jones’ impassioned advocacy as a driving force, the campaign for Medicaid equity gains momentum, promising a brighter future for New York’s underserved communities.

