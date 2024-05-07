Giancarlo Esposito Shines in ‘Parish’: Your Next Binge-Worthy Obsession | EUR Video Exclusive

“Attention all entertainment aficionados! If you’ve been eagerly anticipating your next binge-worthy obsession, look no further than the electrifying AMC drama “Parish” starring Giancarlo Esposito.

“Parish” is based on the hit U.K. series “The Driver,” created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. AMC’s six-episode limited series premiered in March, and the finale aired on Sunday (May 6). In case you missed it, “Parish” unfolds with gripping twists and turns, and now’s the perfect moment to dive headfirst into this immersive world.

In “Parish,” Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate, per the official synopsis.

In a recent interview with Tamron Hall, Esposito shared the real-life circumstances that affected how he played this role.

“For this character, there was a time in my life when I was bankrupt, losing my house, losing my marriage, not identifying with people who wanted to help me, thinking I could do it all on my own, everything was failing, what is my way out?” he recalled on the daytime talk show. “I was 45, 50 years old. For me, I had four children and how can I help them survive and have a good life so the feeling that Gracien Parish, Gray Parish, in this is feeling that he is not a man because he’s not able to provide and then he’s not present because he’s lost a son so he’s in deep traumatic turmoil,” Esposito continued.

“He’s actually depressed and he is unable to relate to his wife or the child he has left because he hasn’t solved the murder, the murder has not been solved of his son,” Esposito continued.

When we asked Skeet Ulrich what aspects of this project caught his attention and drew him in, he said, “I think instantly when I saw Giancarlo’s name, I was like, “Oh wow. And then reading it, the material was just… it was exciting, it was emotional, it was exhilarating, and it was just a page-turner of excitement.”

He continued, “And then the character, I just felt him from the start and kind of grasped that sense of loneliness, that desire for family. There was just so much that I related to and understood. And then the Cajun accent was just the icing on the cake, to get to do that, and to mess around with it on a daily basis was so much fun.”

With its compelling storyline, nuanced characters, and pulse-pounding suspense, “Parish” will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Don’t miss out on the exhilarating ride – catch up on the entire season of “Parish” now on AMC, and prepare to be captivated!

In the meantime, check out our exclusive conversation with showrunners and executive producers Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado, who shared further insight about this high-octane show. Watch the clip below.

