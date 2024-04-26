Friday, April 26, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Yvette Nicole Brown Sees Her Engagement at 52 as Inspiration for Other Women
By Ny MaGee
0
Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette Nicole Brown at the 2014 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Fig & Olive on August 23, 2014 in West Hollywood, CA / Depositphotos

*Yvette Nicole Brown is speaking out about finding love and getting engaged at age 52. 

In a new interview, the actress explained that she hopes other women don’t feel compelled to accept situations (and relationships) they are not entirely content with simply because of their age, PEOPLE reports. 

Brown and her fiancé, Anthony Davis, discussed their upcoming nuptials on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone.   

“To be my age, to be single as long as I was single and to have waited — you know, I didn’t just grab a guy, I waited until I found the guy my heart loves, that’s a testimony and that’s also aspirational and inspirational to women that are in my position,” Brown shared.

“I would love for a 40-something or a 50-something woman to see this story and go, ‘Okay, it’s right for me to wait for the right one, or to not just marry whoever asks me first if I don’t feel it.’ It is still possible,” Brown continued. 

Yvette Nicole Brown & Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown attend the 2023 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes event at Omni Shoreham Hotel on November 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“So now I’m trying to thread the needle about how much do I share to encourage people without giving away what is special and important to me?” Brown added. 

Davis noted that his relationship with Brown “happened organically.” 

Brown was guest-hosting “The View” in December 2023 when she announced her engagement.

“I have some news, and I heard that The View is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged,” Brown said while Davis watched from the audience, PEOPLE reported

Brown explained that she first met Davis in her 20s, and he was married then. They reconnected in 2021 after her mother passed away. 

“We’ve known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago,” the Emmy-nominated actress said on “The View.”

“He’s an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody. He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years,” Brown continued. 

Brown and Davis’ reunion occurred after his divorce. 

Davis described his lady love as the “most beautiful person in the world.”

“In life sometimes things happen and you think, ‘Okay, I’m done with dating. I’m not gonna deal with this anymore,’ and then in comes somebody who’s pumping your heart, helping you breathe and you don’t even realize it,” Davis said on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone.    

As for their wedding plans, Brown said, “I’m of a certain age, and had stopped dreaming of weddings and you know, I’m not one of those girls who has a vision board of, ‘This is my dress.’ I did that in my 20s, it didn’t happen. I was done. It’s been 30 years since I dreamed about a wedding or where I was gonna hold it or whatever, so I’m clueless.”

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Yvette Nicole Brown Announces Engagement to Actor Anthony Davis | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Kevin Daniels, Vivica Fox & Jamie Foxx Bring the Laughs to ‘Not Another Church Movie’ – A Parody of Tyler Perry | PicsVideo
Next article
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Insists Harvey Weinstein’s Overturned Conviction ‘Not A Blow to the Movement’ | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

Comedy

DC Young Fly Booed in Atlantic City – Says BBLs Trigger Jacky Oh Memories | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming