Yvette Nicole Brown Sees Her Engagement at 52 as Inspiration for Other Women

*Yvette Nicole Brown is speaking out about finding love and getting engaged at age 52.

In a new interview, the actress explained that she hopes other women don’t feel compelled to accept situations (and relationships) they are not entirely content with simply because of their age, PEOPLE reports.

Brown and her fiancé, Anthony Davis, discussed their upcoming nuptials on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone.

“To be my age, to be single as long as I was single and to have waited — you know, I didn’t just grab a guy, I waited until I found the guy my heart loves, that’s a testimony and that’s also aspirational and inspirational to women that are in my position,” Brown shared.

“I would love for a 40-something or a 50-something woman to see this story and go, ‘Okay, it’s right for me to wait for the right one, or to not just marry whoever asks me first if I don’t feel it.’ It is still possible,” Brown continued.

“So now I’m trying to thread the needle about how much do I share to encourage people without giving away what is special and important to me?” Brown added.

Davis noted that his relationship with Brown “happened organically.”

Brown was guest-hosting “The View” in December 2023 when she announced her engagement.

“I have some news, and I heard that The View is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged,” Brown said while Davis watched from the audience, PEOPLE reported.

Brown explained that she first met Davis in her 20s, and he was married then. They reconnected in 2021 after her mother passed away.

“We’ve known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago,” the Emmy-nominated actress said on “The View.”

“He’s an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody. He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years,” Brown continued.

Brown and Davis’ reunion occurred after his divorce.

Davis described his lady love as the “most beautiful person in the world.”

“In life sometimes things happen and you think, ‘Okay, I’m done with dating. I’m not gonna deal with this anymore,’ and then in comes somebody who’s pumping your heart, helping you breathe and you don’t even realize it,” Davis said on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone.

As for their wedding plans, Brown said, “I’m of a certain age, and had stopped dreaming of weddings and you know, I’m not one of those girls who has a vision board of, ‘This is my dress.’ I did that in my 20s, it didn’t happen. I was done. It’s been 30 years since I dreamed about a wedding or where I was gonna hold it or whatever, so I’m clueless.”

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Yvette Nicole Brown Announces Engagement to Actor Anthony Davis | Watch